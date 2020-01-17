Highlight: Taipei Dangdai 2020

By Ella Csarno / Contributing reporter

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, Taipei Dangdai (台北當代) is back for its second edition today through Sunday. The contemporary art fair presents renowned and young galleries, as well as solo exhibitions from the likes of Christopher Le Brun, recent president of the Royal Academy of Arts. The fair is complete with a salon section, where collectors can choose from artworks starting from US$8,000.

During this time, contemporary art will take over many sites in Taipei, including a light show at Taipei 101, designed by Tokyo-born Taiwanese artist Michael Lin (林明弘), from 6:30pm to 7pm every evening. Other off-site highlights include a major installation by Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei (艾未未) at Chambers Fine Art and Zhao Gang’s (趙剛) exhibition presented at Each Modern.

Ticket holders may attend talks with artists at Dangdai’s Ideas Program, focusing on the fair’s central themes: technology, ecology, pop and tradition. Highlights include a talk with Colombian artist Oscar Murillo, whose works focus on universal human experiences in an increasingly globalized world. Guided tours are also available in Chinese and English. Pre-booking is essential due to the limited number of participants per tour.

■ 1am to 6pm today and tomorrow, 11am to 5:30pm Sunday, Taipei World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall (台北世界貿易中心南港展覽館), 1 Jingmao 2nd Rd, Taipei City (台北市經貿二路1號)

■ Advance tickets are NT$550 for today and NT$625 for tomorrow and Sunday, NT$750 at the door. For more information, visit /taipeidangdai.com