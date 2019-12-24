‘Rainbow families’ emerge

By Rik Glauert / Reuters

On Geoffrey Lee’s 40th birthday last year, he put aside his dream of early retirement on an idyllic island and instead decided to raise a child in Taiwan using a surrogate in Southeast Asia.

Lee and his husband — whose twin boys are now three months — are among an increasing number of gay couples in Taiwan becoming parents through surrogacy, even though the procedure is illegal in the country.

Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage in May and more than 2,000 same-sex couples have since wed, prompting a rush of commercial surrogacy agencies to head to Taiwan to help more LGBT couples seeking to start families.

“Having a child in the world to care for, who will return our love unconditionally, is an amazing experience we did not expect to have,” Lee said.

Globally, the popularity of surrogacy — where a surrogate mother is either implanted with a sperm and egg or becomes pregnant using her own egg — is soaring, particularly among LGBT couples who want to become parents.

Global fertility services were estimated in an initial valuation to be worth about US$21 billion last year, with the industry forecast to grow to US$41 billion by 2026, according to India-based market research firm Data Bridge.

Surrogacy laws around the world vary. For example, Taiwan, France and Germany prohibit all forms of surrogacy, while Britain, Canada and New Zealand allow some forms of altruistic surrogacy, but it is illegal to pay a woman for her services.

Taiwan’s Assisted Reproduction Act forbids any form of surrogacy and any attempts to amend laws, as recently as 2017, have failed due to opposition from women and children’s rights groups.

Conservative groups, such as the Coalition for the Happiness of Our Next Generation, have actively campaigned against LGBT parenting and marriage equality.

But although two-thirds of voters — about seven million people — opposed changing the country’s civil code to recognize same-sex marriage in a referendum last year, the legislature in May passed a law legalizing gay marriage.

NEW FRONTIER

Under current laws, same-sex couples can only adopt children who are biologically related to at least one of them, with activists marking this as one of the next frontiers in the fight for LGBT equality.

The Taiwan LGBT Family Rights Advocacy (TLFRA) group said they were in contact with at least 300 “rainbow families” and expected the number of same-sex parents to rise as the new gay marriage law spurred visibility and acceptance.

“Part of the [LGBT] community is celebrating, while part of the community has a lot of fighting to do,” said Chu Chia-jung (朱家瑢), administrative secretary of TLFRA.

This has been encouraged by the arrival of commercial surrogacy agencies, mainly from the US, in Taiwan, where hundreds of gay couples are willing to pay up to US$140,000 to start a family — almost 10 times the average annual salary.

There is no legislation concerning surrogacy at the federal level in the US and some states allow commercial surrogacy arrangements.

Men Having Babies, a New York-based non-profit that helps gay men become fathers through surrogacy, hosted its first conference for prospective Asian gay parents in Taipei in March.

About 320 people attended, forcing the organizers to request a space twice the size of the room originally booked.