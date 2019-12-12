Review：TFAM exhibition: Island Tales — Taiwan and Australia

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Chang Cheng-kuang (張正光) was a teenager studying in Osaka in 1945 when he was drafted into the feared kamikaze, or suicide squad, of the Japanese imperial air force.

Though a foreigner in Japan, Chang’s Taiwanese nationality made him a colonial subject, which meant that he too had to contribute to the war effort. Sent to carry out a suicide mission against US warships near Okinawa, the Americans instead shot down Chang’s plane over the sea, rescuing him from certain death.

From Hong Kong, where he was next sent to keep the books for Japanese conglomerates, to Yilan, where he eventually settled down as a shrimp-farming baron, Chang, who died in 2013 at the age of 83, continued to live a storied life — literally.

In 2015, the artist Kao Chun-hung (高俊宏) published Novel: The Taiwanese Japanese Soldier Chang Cheng-kuang and I (小說: 台籍日本兵張正光與我), which was based on interviews he had conducted with Chang just days before the veteran’s death.

Extracts from that book, in which Chang’s biography is interspersed with Kao’s own musings about his parents and his search for traces of Chang’s past, conjure the composite historical figure at the center of Estuary: Return to the Novel (出海口: 重返小說), a multimedia installation now showing as part of Island Tales: Taiwan and Australia at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition marks 20 years since Taipei and Perth became sister cities. (A counterpart presentation, Unfolding Acts: New Art from Taipei and Perth, is now also showing at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts.)

Chang’s improbable life, Kao’s dreamlike storytelling and the interweaving of their two personas combine documentary and fiction, and create a whole that’s larger than the sum of its parts. Those acts of self-narration and novelization are central to Island Tales, which sees 13 Taiwanese and Australian artists reinterpret and retell their own histories and memories.

Vaulting over its bureaucratic origins, Island Tales does not merely commemorate, but asks uncomfortable and relevant questions about people’s connection to the land, the status of being a visitor or alien and the inability to know fully what has come and gone before us.

SMALL TRUTHS

The Chinese phrase for tale, xiaoshuo (小說), first appears in the writings of Zhuangzi (莊子) in the chapter “External Things” (外物), where it is used for its literal meaning of “small talk.” In modern-day parlance, xiaoshuo now means fiction or novel, and encompasses the trivial details of everyday life as well as the stuff of legends.

Like Marcel Proust’s madeleine, some of the most persistent memories we have are also the most prosaic. Such everyday observations form the basis of works like Short Fiction (短篇小說) by Liu Chih-hung (劉致宏), which consists of a series of greyscale, slice-of-life paintings — a sleeping cat, a kitchen stove, a urinal — any number of which can be linked together to tell a new story.

The link between Australia and Taiwan is most palpable with Australian artist Gregory Pryor, who served a residency at Taipei Artist Village in 2007. In List from 241002 — 140907, Pryor exhibits his diary entries, including some written during his time in Taiwan. Reading them is to go inside a mind that seems perpetually displaced and one measure removed from its surroundings.

Notes on the mundane — “Roast duck for dinner” — and the lofty — “My imagination is released” — are placed side-by-side with no hierarchy, like the faculty of memory itself. Each diary entry is accompanied by a drawing done in gold leaf on carbon paper, illustrating the way that our memories may be precious, but are also mere facsimiles of reality.