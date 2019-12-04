MOCA exhibition: After the quakes

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

When the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami hit Japan on March 11, 2011, it dragged out a blue-and-white sampan or wooden fishing boat, with serial number MG3-44187 and cast it adrift in the ocean.

Three years later, that same boat was found shipwrecked off the coast of Taitung. It is now slumped against the entrance to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei, where the curators of Co/Inspiration in Catastrophes (災難的靈視) have placed it as a symbol of the irrelevance of national borders when natural disaster strikes.

In a video playing in the museum, curator Huang Chien-hung (黃建宏) explains that the show’s thesis started with a question posed by his co-curator Yuki Pan (潘小雪): Why do so many natural disasters befall Taiwan’s eastern coast? The country experiences an average of 22 earthquakes a year, with 70 percent centered in the northeast.

Geology aside, the curators soon found themselves up against the systems, laws and policies in place to detect and react to natural disasters, opening up the larger question of human intervention.

The resulting collection of works by 16 artists, on view at the museum until Feb. 9, examines the role of humans in catastrophic change of all kinds. They range from first responders to natural disasters to progenitors of political movements, and from victims of colonization and urban renewal to masters of their own fate.

If this all sounds very disparate, that’s exactly how it feels walking through the exhibition. While individual works contain thought-provoking nuggets, as a whole, the juxtaposition of such a wide range of topics is enough to give you whiplash. It also reduces the show’s impact.

‘BE WATER’

But back to the sampan. A short walk away is another boat, a “Lennon ship” created by a group of Hong Kong students and sympathizers at the Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA). It’s less a seaworthy vessel, and more a symbol of the ongoing protest movement’s mantra to “be water” and find resilience in fluidity.

The political unrest and violence that have engulfed Hong Kong are treated here as one of the many types of human-made catastrophes, and also reflect Taiwan’s preoccupation with developments in the semi-autonomous city.

Inside the museum, the TNUA students use a timeline of protest imagery and video footage to present the movement’s ideals. It’s nothing you haven’t seen on the news — until you get to a makeshift living room where the conflict has been translated into family drama radio plays.

Through headphones, characters debate inheritance, who gets to make decisions for the family and the use of violence as a way to discipline the children. Family conflict is universal, and here it becomes a way of understanding the deeply felt beliefs of the geopolitical actors.

China-watchers will also be drawn to arguably the biggest name in this exhibition, Ai Weiwei (艾未未), the Chinese artist and activist who has run afoul of Beijing’s censors for years now. But his works focus on a different part of the world entirely — migrant crossings from the Middle East to Europe, and the nowhere lands of refugee camps.

The tone is set by the wallpaper, Odyssey, which depicts caravans and boats of refugees in the style of ancient Egyptian art, giving them the gravitas of those paintings. In four documentaries, Ai presents in unflinching detail the lives of people who have fled war and poverty only to endure more suffering.