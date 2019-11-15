Highlight: Rolling eyes and rolling bodies

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

So much can be expressed through an eye roll than mere words or other gestures can convey, including boredom, humor, disgust or exasperation. Like dance, an eye roll is more than just simple muscle coordination.

SunShier Dance Theatre (三十舞蹈劇場) cofounder and artistic director Chang Hsiu-ping’s (張秀萍) latest work, Rolling Eyes (白眼翻翻 2.0), is a psychological exploration of minds and emotions when words are not enough.

Can negative emotions be turned into something positive and an opportunity to change a relationship, or can gestures be combined and their energy harnessed into dance movements are some of the issues that Chang wanted to explore.

The piece grew out of a 30-minute work of the same name, set on eight dancers, that she created for the company’s CoDance Festival (2019相遇舞蹈節) at Huashan 1914 Creative Park’s Umay Theater in March, which offered three different programs and a total of eight works.

The 2.0 version is not only longer, it has two more dancers.

For something completely different, the nation’s first professional pole-dancing troupe, the Stainless Steel Dance Company (不銹鋼舞團), performs HUE at Huashan 1914 Creative Park’s Umay Theater this weekend.

Some of the company’s members have won top awards at international pole dancing competitions.

The shows are at 8pm tonight and tomorrow and 2:30pm on Sunday. Tickets are NT$900, available as below.

■ “Rolling Eyes” is tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm

■ Taipei City Shuiyuan (Wellspring) Theater (台北市水源劇場), 92 Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段92號)

■ Tickets are NT$600; available at the NTCH and Eslite ticket booths, online at www.artsticket.com and at convenience store ticket kiosks. Only tickets for tonight’s show are available