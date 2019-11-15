Art exhibition listings

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Butter Just Melted (奶油正好融化) is a solo exhibition of mixed-media works by Huang Chih-cheng (黃至正) at Mumu Gallery (木木藝術). The exhibition will include new work from two series: Memo (備忘錄) and Tunnel (容器─隧道). In Memo, Huang attempts to reconstruct the life stories of people with pieces of secondhand clothing he collected, seeking to examine whether memories help shape an individual’s identity or burden them. The paintings in Tunnel are a departure from the small and mid-sized canvases Huang typically works with. Using extremely slow brushstrokes to move and layer the paint, he invites viewers to look closely at the details in the paintings. “Butter melts very quickly — almost beginning simultaneously as the packaging is removed,” Huang says. “In this solo exhibition, I treat memories like a huge block of butter, capturing the moment the butter is cut open.” An opening reception is being held from 3pm to 5pm tomorrow.

■ Mumu Gallery (木木藝術), No 50, Ln 90, Minde Rd, Tainan City (台南市民德路90巷50號), tel: (06) 2526-121. Open Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm

■ Starts tomorrow; until Dec. 28

In honor of the 20th anniversary of sister-city ties between Taipei and Perth, the capital of Western Australia, the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) has partnered with the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts to present Island Tales: Taiwan and Australia (小說: 雙城計畫). Curated by Chien Cheng-yi (簡正怡), the exhibition aims to tell stories rooted in local cultures. The exhibition is inspired by the concept of tales as interpretations and reinterpretations of history. Thirteen contemporary artists and groups from Taiwan and Western Australia will be participating in the show.

■ Gallery 2A, Taipei Fine Arts Museum (臺北市立美術館二樓2A), 181 Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm, with extended hours until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ Starts tomorrow; until March 1

Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊) is presenting Unnamed Land (未名之地), a solo exhibition by Huang Pin-ling (黃品玲). Huang’s work focuses on scenery from places she has visited or images she has seen. She is known for her use of white and empty spaces in her paintings. Painting is “just like photography” in that they are both ways of preserving fragmented memories, the artist says. However, the difference between the two forms, she says, is that painters insert their own emotions and memories as they develop the images. In her paintings, Huang says she revisits the same scenery time and again so that “the previous memories and the new memories overlap with each other, forming a place where I can store my thoughts but that has no name.” An opening reception is being held at 4pm tomorrow.

■ Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊), 3F, 57 Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段57號3樓), tel: (02) 2579-8795. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm

■ Starts tomorrow; until Dec. 28

MBmore (岩筆模) is hosting a solo exhibition of prints by artist Ke Yu-shan (柯毓珊). The works in The Starry Universe (星點群聚的宇宙) were inspired by the planets in the universe. Ke combines and arranges mechanical parts to form the different spheres in her imagination. Seen from different perspectives, each artwork could represent a planet, the universe, a cell, an atom or a temari ball, the gallery says. Although silk-screen printing is her primary technique, Ke also employs lithography, woodblock printing and drawings in her prints. An opening reception is being held at 3pm tomorrow.