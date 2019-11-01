Art exhibition listings

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

Liou Jer-jyh’s (劉哲志) solo show, Brightness Comes from the Orient (光．來自東方), is currently on view at Taichung’s Huludun Cultural Center. The title of the exhibition is inspired by the sun’s rising in the east. In his paintings, Liou combines distinctively Eastern brushwork reminiscent of calligraphy and ink wash paintings with traditionally Western mediums, such as oil and watercolor, to form a new blend of aesthetics. Finer lines are juxtaposed with broad strokes or washes of color to allow viewers to feel relaxed while not losing the emotional tension within the works.

■ Huludun Cultural Center 2F Gallery II (葫蘆墩文化中心2樓展覽室II), 782 Yuanhuan E Rd, Taichung City (台中市圓環東路782號), tel: (04) 2526-0136. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5:30pm

■ Until Dec. 1

An Awakening Everyday Life: 20th Anniversary of Jiji Earthquake (甦醒的日常:九二一地震20週年展) looks back at more than 40 reconstruction efforts launched in the aftermath of the 7.6-magnitude 921 Earthquake. Hosted by Tainan’s Cultural Affairs Bureau and curated by Huang Sun-quan (黃孫權), the exhibition features, among other works, photography by Lee Kuo-min (李國民) and two documentaries: 2006’s An Encounter with Chungliao (在中寮相遇) by director Huang Shu-mei (黃淑梅) and 2005’s Three Fork Village (三叉坑) by director Chen Liang-feng (陳亮丰). An opening reception will be held at the Sinying Cultural Center at 1:30pm tomorrow, followed by a forum with the curator, Sediq Presbyterian pastor Watan Diro and Taiwan Indigenous Dinavun Development Association director Lin Chien-chih (林建治) from 2pm to 4pm.

■ Sinying Cultural Center (新營文化中心), 23 Jhongjheng Rd, Tainan City (台南市中正路23號), tel: (06) 6321-047. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm

■ Until Nov. 17

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall is exhibiting the works of the 38 recipients of this year’s Chung-Shan Youth Art Awards. The awards, given to artists aged 20 to 45, are divided into three categories: ink wash painting, calligraphy and oil painting. This year, organizers received 135 submissions. The jury included Lo Cheng-hsien (羅振賢), Edward Yeh (葉國新) and Su Hsien-fa (蘇憲法), among others. Wu Hung-chun (吳弘鈞), Wu Chi-lin (吳啟林) and Tsai Han-ting (蔡函庭) were each selected for a Chung-Shan Award, the top prize in each category. For the first time in the awards’ history, the winning works will also be displayed outside Taipei. After its Taipei run, the exhibition is scheduled to travel to the Tainan Art Museum before making stops at Taichung’s Dadun Cultural Center and Kinmen County.

■ Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall Bo-ai Gallery (國立國父紀念館博愛藝廊), 505 Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段505號), tel: (02) 2758-8008. Open daily from 9am to 6pm

■ Starts Monday; until Nov. 20

Bluerider Art is presenting Regarding Silences , a series of photographs from 2008 to this year by the Tel Aviv-based artist Ilit Azoulay. Azoulay captures a building in the northern Israeli town of Zikhron Ya’akov that was used by the Israeli army in 1974 to interrogate soldiers who had been taken prisoners in Egypt during the Yom Kippur War the previous year. As part of their interrogation, some of the former Israeli prisoners of war were forced to take drugs that caused them to relive the trauma they experienced, Azoulay says. Acting as archaeologist, archivist and artist, she records and pieces together the wreckage. For the series, she and her team also interviewed several of the veterans. Ironically, the building was later turned into a luxury hotel. Regarding Silences is, along with Implicit Manifestation (2013-2014) and No Thing Dies (2014-2017), one of three major projects in Azoulay’s career. The artist, whose works can be found in the collections of the Guggenheim Museum, the Pompidou Center and the Israel Museum, among others, will be speaking about the projects during an artist talk, Behind All Projects, at the gallery from 2:20pm to 3:30pm tomorrow when the show opens. Registration is required via: www.accupass.com/go/ilitazoulay-talk.