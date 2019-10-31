When humans dream of electric sheep

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Technology has a bad rep these days. Each news cycle seems to bring more reports of data mining, fake news and other social ills of the digital age. Big Tech has fallen from its pedestal, increasingly criticized for monopolizing data, finance and power in ways that have had unforeseen consequences on the non-virtual world.

These thoughts were never far from my mind at the 17th Digital Art Festival, now showing at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (MOCA, Taipei) until Nov. 10. Walking into a sinister soundtrack of electronic instruments, I’m prepared for doomsday predictions of how human civilization has wrought our own destruction through technological evolution.

Instead, levity abounds. If digital art is a commentary on the relationship between humanity and technology, then this festival paints a redemptive picture. Artworks revel in the unique aesthetic of the digital age, its connection to (rather than severance from) the natural sciences and how it enhances our capacity to create and relate.

VIEWER INTERACTION

This also means a particularly fun time for visitors, as unlike traditional media, almost every artwork is designed for some form of viewer interaction. These range from the obvious — virtual reality (VR) technology — to the more experimental — brain waves and blockchain.

Hung Yu-hao’s (洪譽豪) The Hallway of City No. 1 (城市穿廊計畫No. 1) transforms Taipei’s oldest neighborhoods into a pathway that viewers “walk” through on a manually-powered treadmill. Even as it captures rich, lived-in architecture, the still landscape, which dissolves into unrecognizable points of light upon closer inspection, is a melancholy reminder of transience and how such historic spaces are being destroyed by the march of progress.

In Shota Yamauchi’s Zone Eater, players use VR controllers to enter the “souls” of characters and perform actions. Through character design, the game plays with the concept of the uncanny valley, which hyothesizes that humanoid objects which imperfectly resemble us can trigger feelings of revulsion and eeriness.

Aesthetic theories aside, faith in technology is strongest in the works that push the boundaries of VR for practical application. Bio I/O by Chun-cheng Hsu Laboratory (許峻誠實驗室), based out of the National Chiao Tung University Institute of Applied Arts, expands VR from its usual visual and aural applications to the other senses. Contraptions worn on the arms and face not only allow viewers to navigate a fantastical seaworld, but also simulate the physical sensation of moving through a body of water.

Li Chien-yu (李建佑), one of the project’s two creative and technical directors, says that the technology has applications for people with visual impairments as it uses the same underlying principles as Braille. Even under art museum conditions, this is a convincing version of a future in which such body augmentations become the norm, especially if the line between human and cyborg continues to blur. After all, I already think of my smartphone as an extension of my hand.

Themes of surveillance, control and dehumanization are still on the cards, such as in Semi Su’s (蘇紳源) Lines — Online (界—在線), which uses computer vision and 3D rendering to convert museum visitors into “data subjects.” German artist Clemens von Wedemeyer’s film Transformation Scenario pits algorithmic crowd simulations against footage of real-life crowds to ominous effect.