Celebrating creativity with Hong Kong Week

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

For the eighth annual Hong Kong Week, the Hong Kong-Taiwan Cultural Co-operation Committee used “From Text to Stage” as its theme in selecting works by the territory’s top dance, theater and music companies to present in Taipei.

While “week” is part of the title, the program actually runs slightly longer, from tomorrow through Sept. 29, plus an extra performance by the Hong Kong Sinfonetta at the National Taichung Theater on Oct. 8.

One unique feature of this year’s festival is that a number of Taiwanese artists are among the performers.

Hong Kong Week opens tomorrow with a hotly awaited performance by City Contemporary Dance Company (城市當代舞蹈團, CCDC) of the double bill that launched its 40th anniversary program in April, Helen Lai’s (黎海寧) Winterreise and The Rite of Spring (冬之旅．春之祭).

It is doubtful that anyone at CCDC or the organizing committee knew just how pertinent the program would be.

Lai’s 1992 classic The Rite of Spring was inspired by Vaslav Nijinsky’s 1913 Le Sacre du Printemps, using the same 33-minute score by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky, but her piece reflects the chaos of Hong Kong in the 1990s. It centers on the struggle for power between a choreographer, performers and audiences.

A year ago, Lai met with Taiwanese dancer/choreographer Chou Shu-yi (周書毅) to discuss collaborating on a new work in which he would join the CCDC dancers and other guest artists. That collaboration became Winterreise, set to 10 of the songs from Franz Schubert’s 1828 song cycle of the same name.

Lai told a news conference in Taipei last month that she was both surprised and worried by the parallels between her 27-year-old work and the current situation in Hong Kong, having taken part in several of this summer’s anti-extradition bill protests.

Performance Notes WHAT: Winterreise: The Rite of Spring WHEN: Tomorrow and Thursday at 7:30pm WHERE: Taipei Zhongshan Hall (台北中山堂), 98 Yanping S Rd, Taipei City (台北市延平南路98號) ADMISSION: NT$400 TO NT$1,200; available at the NTCH and Eslite ticket booths, online at www.artsticket.com and at convenience store ticket kiosks



Chou said Lai’s Rite of Spring demonstrates how unrest in the world “has been repeated and has never died down.”

Winterreise depicts the loneliness of travelers on wintry roads and Lai said the double bill presents “two distinct styles of dancing and two unique stories.”

On Friday night, the Tang Shu-wing Theatre Studio (鄧樹榮戲劇工作室) opens a two-show run of renowned theater director Tang Shu-wing’s (鄧樹榮) The Tragedy of Macbeth (馬克白的悲劇) at the Taipei City Shuiyuan (Wellspring) Theater (台北市水源劇場).

Tang has adapted William Shakespeare’s classic to tell the story of a modern couple who assume the roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth as they commit a series of murders in their bid for the throne.

The production was originally commissioned by Shakespeare’s Globe of London and the Hong Kong Arts Festival.

The following weekend offers a choice of two shows: Ghost Love, a chamber opera at the National Taiwan University of Arts Performance Hall (國立臺灣藝術大學臺藝表演廳) on Sept. 27 and 28, or the Hong Kong Sinfonietta’s (香港小交響樂團) A Soldier’s Story 5.0 — The Devil Returns (小城大兵的故事—魔鬼回歸) at the National Concert Hall on Sept. 27.

Ghost Love, by composer Chan Hing-yan (陳慶恩) to a libretto by Yi Heng (意珩) is based on Xu Xu’s (徐訏) 1939 novella by the same name. Japanese director Tomo Sugao helmed the piece, with Lio Kuok-man (廖國敏) conducting.

Set in 1945, it tells the story of a man who is alone in Hong Kong after fleeing Shanghai and who meets the ghost of woman and wants to know more about her. It will be performed in Mandarin with Chinese and English surtitles.