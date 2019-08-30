Group touring Teapot Mountain

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Mention of group tours to the under-forties evokes jabbering, selfie-taking, middle-agers zig-zagging across Taipei streets or monopolizing space at Sun Moon Lake. From the inside, group tours seem even more bizarre to this demographic. One twenty-something acquaintance, who recently returned from Kyoto, Japan, puzzled over the fact that not a single word was exchanged among his party and the other five families on the trip. Group tours, in short, have a reputation for being insular for those on them, and a nuisance and the butt of jokes for everyone else.

But group tours are more common among young hipsters than most would like to admit, and they’ve become especially popular over the past few years — boosted in large part by social media. What makes one of them, Taipei Hikers, worthwhile is that they are well-organized, free and give the uninitiated and inexperienced a chance to trace Hualien’s crystalline streams or climb New Taipei City’s mountains, which offer stunning vistas of coastal villages and jungle rich in flora and fauna.

I went on such a tour with Taipei Hikers on Aug. 4 to Teapot Mountain (茶壺山, signs on the mountain Romanize it as Cha Hu Shan). The Facebook group, started by former Taipei Times contributor Richard Saunders and maintained by a close-knit group after he returned to the UK last year, led us on the relatively leisurely four-hour trek.

While taking the 90-minute 1062 bus from the Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT, Exit 2, to the trailhead earlier this month, Mars, our group leader, told me that the typical group tour differs from Taipei Hikers because the latter is free. This means that a lot of the problems associated with financial transactions — the certainty that you will be pressured to buy products or visit sites of no interest — are nonexistent.

For the most part, the only problems he has encountered since starting to do these tours in 2012 are people who don’t prepare properly.

And this is the thing about Taipei Hikers: there are no mysteries as to what you are going to expect on the tour because they provide you with all the necessary details. From the Facebook post:

“Teapot Mountain, the well-named rocky peak looming above the old gold/copper mining town of Jinguashi (金瓜石) on the northeast coast. From there it’s on to the impressive ridge of Banping Mountain (半屏山) and then Canguangliao Mountain (燦光寮山), the highest peak in the area, before looping back down to Jinguashi.”

Other details include the skill set necessary for the ascent — “moderate walk, along mainly good trails, but expect lots of steep climbs, a couple of easy rocky climbs (with fixed ropes) and overgrown trails” — and what to bring: lunch, water, sun cream, a hat and a metro card that has at least NT$250 for the bus ride out and back. Simple, right?

Wrong. Even with those detailed instructions, after we get off the bus at Cyuanji Temple (勸濟堂) and introduce ourselves, I notice Mars staring at a woman’s footwear, which would be more appropriate on a ballet stage than the side of a mountain. He questions, she deflects, saying she’ll be fine. He insists that the slippers are inappropriate. She says she’ll try and go as far as possible. He shrugs and proceeds to begin the climb — up cement stairs beside the temple’s public toilets.

The reality is that the first 20 minutes of the hike aren’t that difficult, so her footwear wouldn’t have made much of a difference. Reaching the top of the stairs we turn left and walk for 100m or so to the base of some wooden stairs on the left that lead up to the first observation platform with views of the surrounding valley and ocean. Skip this if you plan to do the entire hike because there is much more to see above. Rather, continue right along the road, past a redbrick ruin on the left (where influencers are plying their selfie trade) around a bend to the trailhead at the right (just beyond two port-a-potties). This is where the challenge — and the need for proper footwear — begins.