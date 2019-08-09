Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Ciron Seneres is a Filipino artist who is inspired by Manila’s slums. Focusing on cityscapes that are often neglected or regarded as messy or dirty, he creates photorealistic paintings with tight compositions and a monochromatic palette. Although he draws from the chaos of urban environments, there is a sense of calmness to his paintings, says Taipei gallery Nunu Fine Art, where his solo exhibition Unintentional Forming Objects (UFO, 無意識形成物) is currently being held. The gallery describes his interpretation of Manila as a contemplation of the rapid urbanization that has not only happened in the Philippines but across different Asian cities. These cities share the same problems of wealth inequality, rapid population growth — all with a cyberpunk aesthetic.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路一段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm

■ Until Sept. 8

Organized by the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立臺灣美術館), The Variations of Formations (玩形變奏曲) is a group exhibition about form. Form, as a fundamental concept of art, can be discussed through various mediums, styles, patterns and textures, says the museum. It can give shape to an idea and order to an artistic expression. The show presents different approaches to form as demonstrated by selected works from the museum’s permanent collection. There is a sense of artistic playfulness in the show, as well as an appreciation for the diverse pursuits of beauty and aesthetics. Exhibition highlights include works from the late Lee Hsi-chi (李錫奇), a member of Ton Fan Art Group (東方畫會) who was known for his abstract compositions and rhythmic contours; works by Lee Yu-chen (李育貞), a young painter who deconstructs and reassembles personal memories; and contemporary interpretations of landscape (山水, shanshui or “mountain water”) paintings by Taiwanese artist Yuan Jai (袁旃).

■ 1F Gallery, Ministry of Culture, Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower, Executive Yuan (行政院新莊聯合辦公大樓南棟1樓文化部藝廊), South Building, 439 Jhongping Rd, Sinjhuang District, New Taipei City (新北市新莊區中平路439號南棟), tel: (02) 8512-6000. Opens daily from 9am to 5pm

■ Until Sept. 22

Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei (台北當代藝術館) presents Why Did You Come to Taiwan? (台灣！我來了), an exhibition that describes itself as an experimental site for discussion on issues surrounding decolonization. Since the 16th Century, Taiwan has had its fair share of foreign occupiers who have introduced various cultural influences. The title is from a quote by Salvador Diaz, a historical figure from the 17th century who served for the Dutch as a translator. According to curator Cheng Shao-hung (程少鴻), Diaz’s simple question serves as a starting point for the show to explore identities, ethnicities and relationships that are involved in Taiwan’s history of colonialism. Spanish-Welsh artist Rafael Perez Evans creates installations that raise questions about knowledge systems, ethnographies and ideas related to progress. His VR project, The Devil’s Bird, Ornithomancy, immerses the viewer in a narrative set in the 17th century that involves conflicts between the Spanish missionaries and Taiwanese Aborigines. Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan is a Fiipino artist whose work draws from the connection between natural history and human civilization.