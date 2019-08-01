A glorious night to celebrate a legacy

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集) said forty-thousand people packed Taipei’s Liberty Plaza on Saturday last week to see its last annual outdoor performance overseen by Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) before he retires at the end of the year.

Not all 40,000 were there for the whole performance of the troupe’s 45th Anniversary Gala Program. However, the first diehard souls began arriving after 11am to stake out spots right in front the stage erected behind the National Theater. There were toddlers in strollers and octogenarians, people who had been coming ever since the first free outdoor performance 24 years ago and many who just wanted to be a part of a historic evening and the company’s Gate’s 2,432nd performance.

It was a beautiful evening, as well as a historic one: A last chance to see some memorable dances and the last chance to see some of the company’s senior dancers.

For not only is Lin retiring at the end of the year, nine dancers are leaving as well, and the company itself has already begun to change structurally — as of yesterday there are no longer two troupes, Cloud Gate and Cloud Gate 2 (雲門 2), but just one: the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, though no one is shutting the door on the idea of reviving the second company at a later date.

PROGRAM

But that is the future. On Saturday, the focus was on the past, with the spotlight shining on the third and fourth-generation dancers in some of their favorite roles of the past two decades.

Even if you had seen them dance in these works before, or seen the program when it premiered last fall, the two huge screens allowed viewers to really focus on them, from the 26-year veterans Chou Chang-ning (周章佞) — who opened the program with her solo on the character for eternal (永) from Cursive (行草) and had a later solo from White Water (白水) — and Yang I-chun (楊儀君) in her White Dress solo from Portrait of the Families (家族合唱), to 19-year veterans Tsai Ming-yuan (蔡銘元) and Huang Pei-hua (黃珮華), who were as beautiful as always in their Pollen duet from Rice (稻禾), while she was just extraordinary in her long solo from Moon Water (水月).

Su I-ping (蘇依屏), who has 18 years with the troupe, shone in an excerpt from Pine Smoke (松煙) that closed the show, Ko Wan-chun (柯宛均), with 15 years, made the Moon Water group segment special.

In the 10 years and up group, Huang Mei-ya (黃媺雅) was stunning in the Autumn Path duet from Bamboo Dream (竹夢) as well as the Coincidence excerpt from How Can I Live On Without You (如果沒有你), while Wong Lap-cheong (王立翔) and Lin Hsin-fang (林心放) were fun to watch in their solos from that work as well.

Also memorable, though you could not see her face in the black body stock and mask she wore, was Chen Lien-wei (陳聯瑋) in the Black Angel sequence from Wind Shadow (風．影).

At the curtain call, the nine veterans were given big bouquets of red roses by members of Cloud Gate 2 — along with Lee Ching-chun (李靜君), who joined the troupe in 1983 and became associate artistic director a few years ago when she stopped dancing — while the rest of the cast received single red roses.

As a shower of petals rained down on the stage, Lin told the crowd not to be sad.

“I and a few dancers are about to leave the Cloud Gate stage, but the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre is not retired! See you in the square [next] July,” he said.

While it really was a farewell performance for Tsai, who is going to become rehearsal director for the company, fans will still have a few more chances to see Chou, Yang, Su and the two Huangs, who will be in Lin Hwai-min’s final work (for now) for his company, Autumn River (秋水), part of the EXCHANGE triple bill for the troupe’s national tour this fall.