Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Since its opening last October on the premises of what used to be the Taipei North Police Station, the Taiwan New Cultural Movement Memorial Museum (台灣新文化運動紀念館) has been holding talks and events that look back at the surge of Taiwanese cultural developments in the 1920’s. This month the museum presents The Compendium of Autobiographies (自傳大系), a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Chang Wen-hsuan (張紋瑄). Chang’s multimedia installations explore the idea of fiction as “a narrative action that connects history with politics,” writes the exhibition press release. The imaginative space that fiction creates provides room for negotiation between individual stories and the official account. Chang’s ongoing project, The Compendium of Autobiographies, explores the art of storytelling by a process of editing narrative poems entitled Autobiography. The serial work is based on the artist’s research of the Taiwanese Communists Party and its founder Sia Soat-hong (謝雪紅). Chang studies the many historical accounts of Sia and seeks to unveil the intent of each version of history. The project is presented as an editorial office with three editorial desks, each belonging to a male editor who is politically left-wing, another male editor who is politically right-wing and a female editor who is both.

■ Taiwan New Cultural Movement Memorial Museum (台灣新文化運動紀念館), 87 Ningxia Rd, Taipei City (台北市寧夏路87號), tel: (02) 2557-0087. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 9pm

■ Until June 30

The late Hung Jui-lin (洪瑞麟) was a prolific artist who grew up during the Japanese colonial period in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕). In the 1930s, Hong spent several years studying in Japan and had intended to continue his studies in Paris, but his plans were interrupted by the tense political climate that overcast the world prior to the eruption of World War II. Hung instead took a job in the coal mines of New Taipei City’s Ruifang (瑞芳), where he was deeply affected by the hardship of the workers. He devoted 35 years living among and painting coal miners. Trained in Western and Chinese painting, he combined both traditions to create a distinct style characterized by expressive, determined strokes, impressionable ambiance and sensual evocations. Hung Jui-lin Limited Edition Prints Exhibition (洪瑞麟授權限量典藏畫展) is an intimate show of the master painter’s 12 iconic works currently on view at Maria Social Welfare Foundation Love Home (瑪利亞社會福利基金會 愛心家園). All proceeds go to the support of the foundation.

■ Taichung City Maria Social Welfare Foundation Love Home (台中市瑪利亞基金會 愛心家園), 1F, 450 Dongsing Rd Sec 1, Taichung City (台中市東興路一段450號一樓), tel: (04) 2471-3535. Open daily from 9am to 9pm

■ Until Aug. 2

Jointly organized by the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), Yilan County Lanyang Museum (宜蘭縣立蘭陽美術館) and National Taiwan Museum (國立台灣博物館), Eco-Rethink (生態想想) is an exhibition of cultural artifacts, animal specimens and multimedia presentations inspired by the natural world. The show seeks to raise awareness about environmental protection by promoting the legacy of world exploration since antiquity. A digital room is dedicated to the works of 18th century missionary Giuseppe Castiglione, who painted people, flowers, birds and animals with combined sensibilities of eastern and western painting. The realist tendencies with which Castiglione rendered life in China provides invaluable information on the ecology of the time, writes the museum in a press release. In addition, mythological sea creatures that were inspired by oral accounts of nature are featured in an interactive theater. These imaginative beings, partially grounded in reality, suggest an early development of science fiction in Chinese literature. Other exhibition highlights include old world maps, samples of rare seafood delicacies and a stuffed leopard cat, Taiwan’s only surviving wild feline.