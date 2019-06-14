Highways & Byways: Searching for Japanese remnants in Hsinchu

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

It’s a city the majority of foreign tourists ignore, yet Hsinchu (新竹) is one of Taiwan’s oldest settlements. The written history of this municipality, which now has a population of 446,000, begins with the arrival of Fujianese pioneers in 1718.

Hoklo-speaking settlers called this place Tek-kham, a toponym which they wrote using Chinese characters that mean “bamboo barrier” (竹塹). However, there was no palisade. Tek-kham derives from a word in the language of the long-gone indigenous Taokas tribe that meant “seashore.”

The Fujianese were soon joined by Hakka settlers, and Hsinchu — the name that replaced Tek-kham when the town was promoted to a sub-prefectural capital in 1878 — has been a multiethnic settlement ever since. Being the southern terminus of Taiwan’s first railroad (one of just two railways built by the Qing Empire) surely boosted the local economy, but it wasn’t until the Japanese colonial period that the city really came into its own.

Early on, the colonial authorities tore down the city wall, with the exception of Yingsi Old East Gate (迎曦東門城). While the gate isn’t a symbol of the Japanese era, its position for the past 117 years in the middle of a traffic circle certainly is.

The traffic circle was one aspect of the colonists’ plan to modernize the city and facilitate commerce. Widening several roadways in central Hsinchu was another. Previously, the thoroughfares leading to the city gates had widths of 3.84m wherever possible, so as to conform to an ancient Chinese notion that certain distances and measurements are auspicious. In this instance, imperial officials had decided that the ideal dimension would be one and two tenths zhang (丈).

A short section of what used to be the moat still exists south of the traffic circle, and there’s a longer section to the north. The city government has done a good job beautifying this urban creek, which for decades served as a sewer.

From the moat, it’s a short stroll to four Japanese-era public buildings, the most obscure of which is Hsinchu Contemporary Art Gallery (新竹市美術館) on the corner of Jhongyang Road (中央路) and Fuhou Street (府後街). This elegant two-story edifice was recently sandblasted, and the wooden window frames replaced. At the same time, the entrance and internal facilities were made barrier-free. The exhibition space inside is open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm.

For much of the postwar period, the building served as a household registration office. According to an information panel inside, it’s an example of “red brick eclecticism.” The small but elaborate porte-cochere at the front features Romanesque arches, but the roof tiles are Japanese in style.

Fuhou Street means “street behind the government building,” and it’s an accurate description of its location. To appreciate the grandeur of the office in question — originally known as Hsinchu Prefectural Hall (新竹州廳) and completed in 1929 — you should walk to Jhongjheng Road (中正路).

The complex’s official name is now Hsinchu City Hall (新竹市政府). The mayor’s office is here, so tourists aren’t especially welcome. The exterior, which combines brick with concrete, deserves a few minutes of your time, after which you should cross the busy thoroughfare to Hsinchu City Fire Museum (新竹市消防博物館) at 4 Jhongshan Road (中山路).

There’s been a fire station here since the current building was completed in 1937. Its sides are covered with tiles of a hue that’s somewhere between brown, green, and gray. Some locals think the design was inspired by church architecture, yet the tower ends not in a spire but an observation deck (not open to the public) seven stories above street level.