Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Taipei Contemporary Art Center (台北當代藝術中心) launches the first iteration of Female Avatars’ Futurist Statement (女頭目的未來學), a program of exhibitions and workshops that explore new directions in feminist thought. The center describes modern societies as dominated by capitalism and information technology, while people live in conditions in which equality and diversity are compromised. The program hopes to “unite leaders and art workers who share a vision of matrilineal production.” The program includes a lineup of female artists who grew up during the rise of Internet and have been affected by cross-cultural life experiences. The first is a solo exhibition, You Are My Sunshine, by Wang Pei-hsuan (王佩瑄). Wang is a Taipei-based artist who examines portraiture, landscape and migrating bodies in the context of personal experiences and mainstream narratives. She creates poetic scenarios by dissembling and reassembling materials, images and objects. The show focuses on Wang’s ongoing project based on her family’s experiences of migration and her relationship with her niece, whom she views as her alter ego. A talk is scheduled for tomorrow; for more details please visit: www.tcac.tw.

■ Taipei Contemporary Art Center (台北當代藝術中心), 11, Ln 49, Baoan Street, Taipei City (台北市保安街49巷11號), tel: (02) 2550-1231. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 1pm to 7pm

■ Until June 30

Co-organized by Hong Kong’s alternative space Para Site, Hong Gah Museum (鳳甲美術館) presents Two Exhibitions: Chris Evans, Pak Sheung-chuen (Chris Evans, 白雙全：雙個展), which expands on the show’s debut at Para Site in 2017. The current version includes new commissions by both artists and works specific to the context of Taiwan. Chris Evans is a London-based artist who creates sculptures, letters, drawings, film scripts and social situations that evolve through conversations with specific people selected by their public image or symbolic role in society. Jingle (Hong-gah museum) is a sensor-activated broadcast that announces the arrival and exit of visitors to the exhibition. The broadcast is based on a recording Evans made of a Taiwanese farmer, an occupation that the artist associates with financial stability. Also included in the exhibition are two airbrush paintings that depict Taiwan’s cityscape from the perspective of life insurance companies. Pak is a Hong-kong based artist known for presenting documents and readymade objects associated with his own experiences. After the failure of Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement in 2014, the artist entered “an aesthetic pilgrimage of self-healing” that began with making observational drawings of court proceedings that involved political activists, writes the museum’s press release. Pak presents a series of furniture, drawings and wallpapers based on his conversations with Lam Tse Kin (林子健), a member of Hong Kong’s opposition Democratic Party who was charged with misleading police in March; and Lam Wing Kei (林榮基), former manager of Causeway Bay Books, a Hong Kong bookstore known for carrying books on philosophy, history and banned literature.

■ Hong Gah Museum (鳳甲美術館), 11F, 166 Daye Rd, Taipei City (台北市大業路166號11樓), tel: (02) 2894-2272. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am t’’o 5:30pm

■ Until July 28

Dissociate — Imaging (解離—成像), a solo exhibition by Taipei-based artist Jhong Jiang-Ze (鍾江澤) is currently on view at Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術). Jhong’s paintings depict the various ways people perceive and react to the world. “A subject with clear definition is not my interest, because the darkness inspires more…imagination,” writes the artist, who believes that the realm of mystery and ambiguity grants a sense of creative freedom. The new works were are inspired by film stills from popular movies, such as Clockwork Orange, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Psycho because of the unique aura these images possess that is specific to the online cinematic experience. Jhong’s paintings seek to interpret the texture of images seen through his monitor, often characterized by low-resolution, rugged pixilation and double vision.