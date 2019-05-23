The Tang Prize: Taiwan could be the biggest winner

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Forward-looking altruism that goes beyond borders and could bring Taiwan many benefits or an effort to shift the world’s center of gravity from the West to China? It’s a question that’s been asked about the Tang Prize (唐獎) since it was first awarded in 2014.

For one thing, the prize — which a 2013 BBC report dubbed an “Asian Nobel” — takes its name from the Tang Dynasty, which ruled China from AD 618 to 907. Many regard this period as the pinnacle of Chinese civilization, an era of prosperity, peace, stability and international influence that continues to inspire people of Chinese nationality and descent.

Then there’s the funding. The Taipei-based foundation that awards the prize was endowed by Samuel Yin (尹衍樑), a Taiwanese businessman with extensive investments in China. Yin, the billionaire chairman of insurance/real estate/retail conglomerate Ruentex Group (潤泰集團), has a long history of giving. In 1994, he donated US$10 million to help set up Guanghua School of Management at Peking University.

Yet according to Steve Tsang (曾銳生), director of the SOAS China Institute, School of Oriental and African Studies University of London: “The Tang Prize has done more to project Taiwan’s soft power than practically any other initiative I have seen from Taiwan.”

As for the name, Tsang adds, critics should refresh their understanding of Tang history.

“It was not a Han-centric, inward-looking time. The Tang royal family was part Han and part Turkic, and its court was home to many non-Han generals and ministers. It was not like the [People’s Republic of China]. It was one of the most, if not the most, open and outward-looking empires of the medieval world,” Tsang says.

He describes the quality of the selection process as “Nobel Prize level,” and points out that only one of the four prize categories, Sinology, is China-focused. The other three categories are Biopharmaceutical Science, Rule of Law and Sustainable Development. The 2013 BBC report quoted Yin as saying these fields were chosen because they don’t overlap with the Nobel prizes.

“As to the integrity of the Sinology prizes, critics should note that the first winner was Ying-shih Yu (余英時) of Princeton University, who has consistently refused to visit China unless and until it is democratic. If the Tang Prize founder had intended to appease Beijing — and the prize selection process was not of the highest standards — Yu would not have been so honored.”

INDEPENDENT PRIZE

According to the Web site of the Tang Prize Foundation (TPF, www.tang-prize.org), the prize is rooted “in the long-standing cultural traditions of Chinese philosophical thought and in an outlook of convergence and mutual enrichment with other traditions... to provide fresh impetus to first-class research and development in the 21st century, to bring about positive change to the global community and to create a brighter future for all humanity.”

The TPF stresses the humanitarian nature of the prize.

“Dr Yin founded the prizes as a response to the challenges we face in the 21st century, for example climate change and emerging infectious diseases like Zika fever,” says Lin Wei-hsin (林緯欣), a TPF project manager.

“Our position is one of absolute fairness, with no political interference,” says TPF chief executive Chern Jenn-chuan (陳振川), a professor of civil engineering at National Taiwan University. “The most important thing is to let people know about our laureates, and to spread their ideas and their influence. Like the Nobel prizes, it’s all for the betterment of the world.”