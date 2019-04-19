Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Musica Mobile, a Poetics of Sound and Movement (聲動) is a group exhibition of audiovisual works co-organized by the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館) and National Center of Musical Creation in Lyon. Curator James Giroudon brings together 28 artists from Taiwan and abroad to explore the question: “How does movement transverse through space and time?” Over the centuries, there have been many artists who have explored ideas concerning movement — the developments of futurism, cubism and optical art of the 20th century, for example, continue to influence the arts. Pascal Frament’s Like a Point is an installation that projects words by French scholar Blaise Pascal onto the visitors palm. Lee Ming-wei’s (李明維) The Quartet Project (四重奏計畫) is another interactive work that plays 19th century Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s quartet American. A collaborative project between French artists Stephane Borrel, Christophe Lebreton and RANDOM (lab), Smartland-Divertimento, consists of a cluster of cellphones listening, responding and glowing in the dark. A phone application is available for download, which allows the audience to engage with the devices on view.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館 TFAM), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm and until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ Until July 14

The Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts (關渡美術館) presents Pacific Pirate (太平洋海盜), a collaborative project between Writing FACTory, a research-based project initiated by Taiwanese artist Chang Wen-hsuan (張紋瑄) and RRD, a Mexico City-based independent platform for the production and distribution of printed and audiovisual content. The two groups examine the shared histories of Taiwan and Mexico — both are colonial countries and have a complex history with a powerful neighbor. Re-DBT is a collection of over a hundred videos that were submitted by open call from Taiwan, Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand and Brazil. These videos vary in length, genre and degree of originality. #PiratePirateManifesto is an installation of documents and video that address the idea of freedom in the context of today’s copyright regulations.

■ Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts (關渡美術館), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號), tel: (02) 2896-1000 X 2432. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm

■ Until June 30

GUTAI-JIN in Taipei (具體人在台北) at Whitestone Gallery is a group exhibition of the post-war Japanese art group Gutai Art Association. Founded in 1954, the radical collective aimed to go beyond abstraction, to abandon traditional art and to “present concrete proof that our spirit is free,” writes the exhibition press release. Led by artist Jiro Yoshihara, Gutai created installations, performances and theatrical events in search of a new art language. Jiro’s motto, “Do what has never been done before,” exerted a strong influence on the group and the spirit of Gutai continued to thrive in the individual artists despite the group’s dissolution in 1974. The title of the show, which literally translates to Gutai-person, encapsulates the long-lasting impact of the group on 12 of the artists in the exhibition. Tsuyoshi Maekawa, a protege of Jiro Yoshihara, is known for painting on and manipulating jute rice bag surfaces with enamel and other materials. The late Shozo Shimamoto was a co-founder of Gutai known for his contributions in mail art, a genre that involves sending artworks through the postal service.