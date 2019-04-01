Could we fix our mental health on our smart phone?

By Ammar Kalia / The Guardian

The world’s mounting mental health crisis isn’t just about the vast numbers of people falling ill. It’s about the tiny number of people available to treat them.

Wherever you live, it’s highly probable that there simply are not nearly enough psychiatrists and psychotherapists. The overwhelming majority of countries have fewer than 200 psychiatrists for every million people.

The result is often long waiting times, eye-watering fees for private attention and/or the overprescription of antidepressants by family doctors with few other options.

Now, however, technology is seeking to fill the vacuum with a formidable dashboard of apps, chatbots, avatars and digital counselors that promise everything from daily check-ins and mood tracking to cognitive behavioral therapy and preventive “mental health hygiene.” The big question is: are they any good?

The majority of these platforms are for-profit businesses and, as such, the global mental health software market had an estimated value of US$1.35 billion in 2017.

Some experts in the mental health field are cautiously optimistic. The British Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy (BACP), the profession’s regulatory body, found in a recent survey of 1,987 members that 61 percent already use digital platforms in their therapeutic work, ranging from messaging to video conferencing. The deputy chair of the BACP, Fiona Ballantine Dykes, says that with text-based online platforms, “there are benefits to the anonymity, since sometimes it is really difficult to sit in front of a person and talk to them. If this is something that can encourage people to take a first step to counseling or help signpost them to other services, then that is fantastic.”

Esther Schmidt, NHS children’s services commissioning lead in Swindon, says that these anonymized online services “seem to reach some people from BME [black and minority ethnic] and minority groups in a way that face-to-face services probably wouldn’t because of stigma around cultural assumptions of mental health.”

She notes that these services “will become an increasing part of treatment, especially for places with geographical challenges.”

Yet not everyone is a fan. Sarah Niblock, the chief executive of the UK Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP), the sector’s regulatory body, has her concerns.

“While the immediacy and accessibility of online mental health platforms can be seen as a definite positive, the anonymity can be troubling,” she says. “There’s no evidence that these platforms can provide a lasting alternative to face-to-face therapy, since the therapeutic relationship between practitioner and client is what allows the person to confront issues which have been deeply buried.”

It’s this confrontation that makes the therapist’s office a potentially daunting experience.

MINDFULNESS APPS

By far the most popular of all these services are mindfulness apps.

Drawing on meditative therapies, platforms such as Headspace have been valued at US$250 million, and its rival Calm has been downloaded more than 45 million times.

While these services mainly use the digital format as an accessible alternative to physical diaries or self-help guides, there has been a new spate of apps that offer counseling services and peer support groups via a digital platform.

Perhaps the most popular of these, in the UK at least, is Kooth, a service targeted at 11 to 18-year-olds, allowing them to anonymously discuss their mental health experiences with peers, as well as take part in text-based counseling sessions with remote therapists. User numbers are expected to top 100,000 this year, from 20,000 in 2015, and 95 percent of users say they would recommend it to a friend. Co-founder Zoe Blake credits Kooth’s success to digital anonymity.