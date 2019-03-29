Highways and Byways:

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Taiwan was never without laws, during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries,, but it was frequently lawless. In the 211 years that preceded the Japanese takeover, armed groups defied the imperial authorities on at least 159 occasions. When Taiwanese lamented that “every three years, there’s an uprising; every five years, there’s a rebellion” (三年一反,五年一亂), they weren’t exaggerating.

From 1664 to 1895, the laws applying to Taiwan were similar to those throughout the Qing Empire. Crimes were punished by: beating with a light bamboo stick; beating with a heavier stick; penal servitude; exile for life; or death by strangulation, decapitation, or “slicing” (also known as “death by a thousand cuts”). There were no prisons.

CONFUCIAN PUNISHMENTS

The criminal code reflected a Confucian view of families. Sons found guilty of striking their parents faced beheading, but parents who hit their sons were punished only if the youngster died. Even then, the death penalty was never applicable. Plotting to kill one’s parents or paternal grandparents could result in a sentence of “slicing” to death. A wife who hit her husband would receive 100 strokes of the heavy bamboo stick; men who hit their wives were punished only if the assault caused a fracture, and the woman filed an official complaint.

Magistrates also had extraordinary power to order individuals to be thrashed for doing “that which ought not to be done.” But those sentenced to exile or death could often appeal to the provincial authorities, and sometimes even to the imperial court.

Unlike Europe and North America, contract law didn’t exist in China before the late 19th century. Business disputes were settled within craft or merchant guilds, in accordance with the guilds’ own customs. Village elders or gentry mediated when individuals or families came into conflict.

Physical evidence of the law-and-order issues that occupied Qing-era bureaucrats can be seen in Nanmen Park (南門公園), at the intersection of Nanmen Road (南門路) and Shulin Street (樹林街) in central Tainan. The park takes its name from the city’s Great South Gate. The gate is preserved here, along with a short section of the city’s defensive wall.

In the southwest corner of the park, there’s a collection of stelae (inscribed stone tablets) from the mid-18th century to the late 19th century. The collection is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Some of the stelae are the size of tombstones; others are larger than doors. Because the text on most of them is no longer legible, information panels summarize the content in Chinese, English and Japanese. Several celebrate the good deeds of worthies who underwrote the construction of bridges or schools.

A stele from 1767 bears an edict outlawing the gruesome and unhygienic practice of displaying corpses when soliciting alms or attempting extortion. An 1802 directive clarified that the behavior of “mountain ghosts” (山鬼, those who robbed graves or shook down funeral-goers) was illegal. Just twenty years before the Japanese takeover, another decree criminalized threatening to commit suicide in front of someone’s property as a way to extort money. In 1889, rich families were ordered not to enslave girls, and not to prevent females working in their households from getting married.

Official malfeasance was obviously a major issue. A 1750 stele prohibited officials from taking bribes or imposing illegal charges. In 1822, soldiers had to be ordered not to issue fines for no reason, or to allow their horses to trample crops. Two years later, a stele reminded soldiers that robbing merchant vessels was forbidden.