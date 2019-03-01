Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Tina Keng Gallery presents Wanderers of the Abyssal Darkness II: Somber Seas (黯黑的放浪者II：幽遊之域), a solo exhibition by Yang Mao-lin (楊茂林). Yang began creating work in the post-Martial Law era, working in painting, computer animation, installation and sculpture to examine how colonialism shapes nationalism and culture. The show marks Yang’s return to the practice of painting after an extended period of time focusing on sculpture. He has represented Taiwan twice at the Venice Biennial, showing works that express original commentary on Taiwan with playfulness and humor. Yang says Taiwan is a hybrid culture that has been under the long-term influence of Japan and the US. The metaphor of the sea is prominent in his solo exhibition of new paintings, which depict dramatic narratives of fish life amid finely articulated vegetation.

■ Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊), 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Until April 7

Huang Wei-hsuan (黃偉軒) works in theater design, sound design and video art. In his latest solo project featured in the multi-screen gallery of National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, Huang explores ideas of place and memory from the perspective of the subjective body. People rely on the sense of sight to orient and guide themselves through different spaces, but when a site no longer exists, is it possible experience it through alternative means? Huang’s project, The Dust and Light (和光同塵), utilizes photoscan (a technique that builds 3D models by way of digital photography) to recreate sites in virtual form that are soon to be dismantled. He then reassembles its spatial experience according to video footage of the space shot from a first person point of view. The result is a virtual terrain that is modeled after physical reality, and yet is also the starting point of a new reality, says the artist. Huang examines and memory traces associated with the modeled site. After the space is demolished, is it possible to experience the remains of its history with the aid of digital technology?

■ National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館), 2, Wuquan W Rd Sec 1, Taichung City (台中市五權西路一段2號), tel: (04) 2373-3552. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 6pm.

■ Until April 28

Sagaki Keita is a Tokyo-based artist who reinterprets famous Old Master paintings with distinctly original manga techniques. On first glance, his paintings resemble familiar images, such Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Hokusai’s The Great Wave Off Kanagawa and Sandro Boticelli’s The Birth of Venus. Upon closer inspection, however, his depictions are rendered with countless tiny, improvised cartoon characters. Sagaki says that “Western paintings offer depth, while my characters are flat. Even in many classical Japanese paintings, perspective is not used much.” On several occasions, the artist has described his practice as creating mandalas, a Buddhist drawing technique that is used to aid meditation. Mandalas are not only religious paintings made of countless details, “the purpose of such drawings is the reproduction of the unconscious self,” writes critic Chen Kuang-yi (陳貺怡) in a commentary on Keita’s work. A selection of his latest drawings is currently on view at Donna Art & Consulting. Entitled My Girl, the exhibition explores various representations of the female in art history. From Roy Lichtenstein’s The Melody Haunts My Reverie, Jean Ingre’s Odalisque to Edvard Munch’s Scream, Keita presents a panorama of Western art classics altered by his whimsical touch.