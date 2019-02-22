Highlight: A choice of ballet classics

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Russian Festival Ballet (RFB) arrives in Taipei today for a weekend of performances at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall that caps a nine-day, five-city whirlwind tour.

The logistics of transporting the troupe on such a packed schedule are mindboggling, considering that it is traveling with props, backdrops and costumes for not just one, but four ballets: Don Quixoite, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Cinderella.

However, given the company has been making almost annual tours of Taiwan for more than a decade, its crew are well acquainted with theaters around the nation, making short set-up times easier.

That workman efficiency extends to the dancers as well, since the company relies on a few principals for all the lead roles, so not forcing them to do Swan Lake day in and day out, unlike some other nomadic Russian troupes, not only can extend their careers, but probably helps keep them sane.

It is also a relief for ballet fans, who get a chance to see something else besides just swans.

The company, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, was established by dancer-turned-choreographer Timour Fayziev, and has established a reputation as a strong second-tier troupe that gives basic productions of the traditional 19th century Romantic ballet repertoire, plus a handful of 20th-century works.

The company opens its Taipei run tonight with Don Quixote, followed by Swan Lake tomorrow night, The Nutcracker on Sunday afternoon and Cinderella on Sunday night.

■ Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, 505, Renai Rd, Sec 4, Taipei (台北市11073信義區仁愛路4段505號 國父紀念館)

■ Tickets are NT$700 to NT$3,800, available through ERA ticketing (www.ticket.com.tw/dm.asp?P1=0000019141) or convenience store ticket kiosks