Specks of tranquility

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Except for the occasional car rumbling by and the unsettling hourly broadcast through loudspeakers across the island, Izena might as well be abandoned. We did not see a single soul on the island’s eponymous settlement, and the only signs of recent activity in the landmark Mekaru House are the neatly trimmed trees and a packaged mochi snack that expired last year.

The house is still owned by descendants of the uncle of Sho En, Izena’s favorite son whose dramatic rise from poor farmer to the king of the Okinawa-based Ryukyu Kingdom remains a source of pride for residents today. The island won’t be this quiet for long, our guesthouse owner tells us, as the King Sho En marathon would be taking place in a few days. But for now, we have the unbelievably pristine beaches all to ourselves.

Even though February is low season for Okinawa, it was the Lunar New Year holidays after all, and I wanted our yearly family vacation to take place as far away as the crowds as possible. I chose Izena, population 1,500, for its historical significance, unspoiled scenery and difficulty of access (2.5 hours bus ride from the prefectural capital of Naha plus a 55 minute ferry that only runs twice per day).

Our second destination, Yoron Island, is slightly larger at 20.8km square but much busier with a functioning downtown. The main draw is Yurigahama, a sand bar located about 1.5km off the coast that appears in different locations and sizes according to the season and tides, but there are also abundant diving and watersports opportunities as well as an unique language and culture that is slowly disappearing.

Both islands have plenty of guesthouses, but few are bookable online. Locals from both islands tell me that they rarely see foreigners — even in the summer — and I use my rusty Japanese to get by as even the tourism office staff in Yoron speak little English. For those lost in translation, Okinawa provides a free tourist interpretation hotline service in Chinese, English and Korean; and there’s always Google Translate.

GETTING THERE: Tigerair and Peach Aviation provide flights to Naha for as low as NT$4,000 depending on season, a 75-minute journey from Taoyuan International Airport. Yanbaru Express bus takes passengers from Naha Airport and downtown Naha to Unten Port for about NT$550 one way and the ferry to Izena costs about NT$950 round trip. The ferry to Yoron leaves from Naha Port and costs about NT$1,240 one way.



BIRTHPLACE OF A KING

Most people flock to the Nago peninsula, located in the northern half of Okinawa, for its castle ruins and excellent Churaumi Aquarium, as well as the surrounding Ocean Expo Park. We find ourselves, however, in sleepy Nakijin village, which seems quiet enough that I wonder if it’s even necessary to mosey on to the even more remote Izena.

Nakijin village’s Unten Port is the only access point to Izena and its northern sister Iheya, and aside from us the only people waiting to board are Japanese dock workers dressed in neat light-blue and gray uniforms. Of course, the ferry is named after Sho En, adorned with a large decal of the king, still dressed as a peasant, pointing toward the sky and his destiny.

Legend has it that Sho En, originally known as Kanemaru, fled Izena after locals became resentful that his fields still had water while everyone else were suffering from drought. He arrived in Okinawa and eventually became an influential noble and statesman in King Sho Taikyu’s court. Sho Taikyu’s successor, Sho Toku, was said to be an unpopular ruler; after his death in 1469 the nobles orchestrated a coup and placed Kanemaru on the throne — although Kanemaru’s level of involvement is still disputed as some maintain that he played an active role in the usurpation.