Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei ) tomorrow opens Stories We Tell to Scare Ourselves With (烏鬼), an ambitious group show that includes 22 artists from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, the UK and Australia. The Chinese title of the show wugui literally means “dark ghosts.” In the context of Taiwanese history, the term “refers collectively to the slaves brought by 17th century European colonizers to Taiwan,” writes curator Jason Wee (黃漢沖). Drawing on a shared colonial past between Southeast Asian countries, the show examines the traces of empirical fixtures that remain in the region today. Chitti Kasemkitvatana is a Thai artist and curator who lived as a Buddhist monk from 2002 and 2010 in the northern forests of Thailand. His display of digital prints and research material revolves around the history of the Menam River, a name used by Europeans to refer to Chao Phraya, Thailand’s major waterway. Norberto Roldan is a Filipino artist who founded Black Artists in Asia, an art group engaged in socially and politically progressive practices. His textile work, Demokrasya, is part of a larger banner series that speaks of the struggles against colonial rule and corruption in the Philippines.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until April 14th

A Closer Look at Chinese Painting (看畫．讀畫—歷代名蹟選萃) features a selection of historical works from the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院) and provides an overview of major trends and developments in Chinese art. The exhibition preface compares Chinese painting history to “a marvelous symphony,” in which the styles and traditions of figure, landscape and bird-and-flower painting weave a continuous song of Chinese art. The show illustrates this epic symphony with a narration of artistic developments from the Six Dynasties (222-589 AD) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Foundations for literati painting were laid in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1126), a time when scholars and artists began to push for painting that went beyond form and appearance and focused on expressing underlying ideas and meanings. Schools of the literati tradition continued to thrive from the Yuan Dynasty to the Qing Dynasty with various mandates of revivalism, individual expression and minimalism. Exhibition highlights include Ming Dynasty painter Dong Qichang’s (董其昌) Imitating the Brush Idea of Yan Wengui (明董其昌仿燕文貴筆意), a dynamic composition of land forms that convert Northern Song artist Yan Wengui’s (燕文貴) original hand scroll into a vertical format.

■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), 221 Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221號), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open daily from 8:30am to 6:30pm; closes at 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

■ Until March 25

Back to Originality and Simplicity (返璞歸真—日本當代水墨展) is a Japanese contemporary ink exhibition featuring five post-war Japanese artists. Curated by Wang Yu-ling (王玉齡) and organized by White Stone Gallery (白石畫廊), the show is the first part in a series that aims to introduce outstanding Japanese contemporary artists to Taiwan and the developmental trends for Japanese contemporary ink art. The show presents several works by the late Takeo Yamaguchi, including Untitled, a minimalistic composition of geometric shapes that channels a powerful sense of introspection. Yuichi Inoue is a contemporary of Yamaguchi known for his abstract, calligraphic ink paintings. “His works are simple yet vigorous and powerful, which are filled with vitality and emotions,” writes the gallery. Shiho Fujiwara and Kiro Uehara represent the second postwar generation and demonstrate a keen interest in material experimentation and diverse media. Fujiawara’s new ink on paper series, Deployment of the Folding, are black and white abstractions that mediate the artist’s continual interest in the power of nature. Yuuna Okanishi, the youngest artist in the show, creates ink paintings and calligraphic works that channel her concerns for world peace. Her new painting series, Blue Song, features abstract representations of sharks swimming in the ocean.