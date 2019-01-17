Cancer’s long-term prognosis: negative

By Ranjana Srivastava / The Guardian

“You’re an oncologist, isn’t that depressing?”

Answering this question, posed with equal parts dread and fascination, is an occupational hazard.

I often reply no, I don’t find it depressing but the job is taxing in a way that many other areas of medicine are not. A cancer diagnosis is obviously frightening for the patient but each time, it also signals the start of a new journey for the oncologist. It means getting to know a patient intimately, breathing someone’s hopes and dreams, helping navigate a tightrope between hope and reality, wondering all the while what “average overall survival” will look like for that individual.

It means accepting that although all death is inevitable, the patients one grows to like and admire might die sooner than seems fair. More so than other medical encounters, if the journey requires resilience of the patient, it also demands that the oncologist be emotionally agile to stay the course that even in the smoothest of instances is destined to leave a person fundamentally altered.

Apart from intellectual breadth, every cancer patient deserves emotional depth: getting this balance right is the perennial challenge of being an oncologist. Nonetheless, it’s obvious that patients are willing to tolerate a lot and excuse much more in order to feel well again, but more of that later.

CANCER RATES FALL

Last week, the American Cancer Society released its annual report with the striking news that overall cancer mortality in the US fell by 27 percent in the past 25 years, mirroring figures in other developed countries including Australia, the UK, Japan and South Korea. In many countries now, more than two-thirds of patients diagnosed with cancer are alive five years post diagnosis. Lest this figure sound pedestrian, cancer remains one of the world’s largest killers and every year of survival gained buys time for even better treatments to emerge, something that I have been gratified to see in my own relatively short career.

As a trainee, I remember seeing a 60-year old man with metastatic prostate cancer and after consulting my boss, telling him there was no good drug for his disease. How could it be, he asked. I am sorry, I sympathized. Some time later, we met his wife dying from colon cancer.

Someone else pleaded to know if his young friend with melanoma that had spread to the brain really did not have long to live. Sad but true, I had to say. A refugee sobbingly cursed her fate at having survived the rough seas only to end up with advanced breast cancer that had few effective treatments. And one of my first patients as a consultant was a young mother with advanced lung cancer, dying at the same time as I was pregnant. This juxtaposition of life and death was disturbing enough but to not have the ability to treat her beyond the few failed therapies felt like an indictment of the profession. How could the caring profession care without the right tools?

In just over 10 years, the landscape of cancer treatment has changed unrecognizably. Oncologists are spoiled for choice in giving patients real options that extend life and maintain quality. We used to console disheartened patients that no two cancers were the same but now we say it triumphantly because the differences are being harnessed into solutions.

And what a gift it is to turn up in clinic and witness the human face of change. A father seeing his son graduate, a grandmother holding her first granddaughter, careers getting back on track, lives mending slowly but surely. And perhaps the most poignant gift of all: a healthy baby, blissfully oblivious to the miracle that modern cancer medicine and sophisticated obstetrics saw him safely into the world where once he and his mother may not have survived.