Taiwan in Time: Studies of a suppressed culture

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

Devoted to a topic that the ruling government disapproved of, The Taiwan Folkways (台灣風物) struggled mightily in its early years. At one point, it was under such financial pressure that one issue simply contained handwritten manuscripts.

Former editor-in-chief and former Academia Historica president Chang Yen-hsien (張炎憲) writes that in the beginning of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) rule, Taiwanese intellectuals were eager to debate politics and discuss the uniqueness of Taiwanese culture. But such topics became taboo during the White Terror era. The government wanted people to identify with China and Chinese culture, and there was no official place for Taiwanese studies.

“Taiwanese culture was excluded from the education system … and scholars who were interested in the topic were unable to pursue it. Those who were interested in the field were left to fend for themselves by submitting amateur articles to independent publications,” Chang writes on the 60th anniversary of the founding of The Taiwan Folkways.

The publication debuted on Dec. 31, 1951, with 1956 to 1960 its toughest years. Stability finally arrived as Lin Chung-chih (林崇智) of the wealthy Banciao Lin Family became involved in 1966. It still survives today, making it the longest-running non-governmental publication in Taiwan.

JAPANESE PREDECESSOR

The Taiwan Folkways was heavily influenced by Minzoku Taiwan, a Japanese-language publication that, curiously, debuted in July 1941 when the colonial government’s Kominka Movement (皇民化運動), an effort to shift Taiwanese culture closer to that of Japan, was in full swing. The founder and publisher was Toshio Ikeda, who moved to Taiwan when he was seven years old, but he used various pen names due to his position with the Taiwan Governor-General Office’s information department. He partnered with Takeo Kanaseki, a prominent anthropologist, who used his reputation to serve “as a shield against government interference,” states the Catalogue of Taiwan Literature Journals Web site.

The publication ran for 43 editions until February 1945, covering topics ranging from daily customs to Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) idioms to games, festivities, divination methods and medicine. It contained iconic illustrations and woodblock prints by Tetsuomi Tateishi, a Taiwan-born Japanese painter who contributed to numerous Taiwanese publications starting from 1935.

According to the Catalogue of Taiwan Literature Journals, The Taiwan Folkways closely mimicked Minzoku Taiwan’s editorial style, cover design, illustration style and the two were similar even in the number of pages. Many contributors to Minzoku Taiwan continued writing in The Taiwan Folkways, making it somewhat of a continuation of its colonial predecessor.

After World War II, the KMT established the Taiwan Provincial Editorial and Translation Bureau (台灣省編譯館) to continue the Japanese efforts on Taiwan studies — but the bureau lasted for less than a year, abolished shortly after the 228 Incident, an anti-government uprising and subsequent brutal crackdown. Much of its material was never published. After 228, the KMT established the Taiwan Historica (國史館臺灣文獻館) which focused on Taiwanese history. Historian Hsieh Hsueh-chi (謝雪姬) writes that the purpose was to pacify and assign a sense of purpose to the Taiwanese intellectuals who survived the incident. The bureau’s Taiwan Historica was the government’s only publication devoted to Taiwanese cultural studies.