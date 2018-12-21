Highways and Byways: Water the color of Jade

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Where I come from, people say that if you’re thinking of buying a piece of real estate, you should view it in bad weather. Baibao Creek (白鮑溪) in Hualien County passes that test with ease.

The Chinese-language blogosphere is awash with photos of tourists frolicking in the creek beneath blue skies. However, I’ve been as far up this short valley as it’s possible to ride a motorcycle three times, and on each occasion the weather has been inclement. Despite this, it remains a favorite place of mine, neither crowded nor remote.

While exploring the valley, I’ve never come close to seeing the top of Mukua Mountain (木瓜山). The creek’s source is on the southern slopes of this 2,427-meter-tall mountain.

Driving to the creek from Shoufeng Railway Station (壽豐火車站) takes less than 20 minutes, although the bilingual signs aren’t obvious until you get onto Highway 9C (台9丙), the road to Liyu Lake (鯉魚潭). Near the 21.5km marker, a sign will direct you up a side road. There’s a small parking lot at the end of this road, but you’ll likely want to stop once or twice before then to take in the scenery.

Many waterways in western Taiwan are hemmed in by concrete. Baibao Creek — a tributary of the Hualien River — is different. One reason is that the central government’s Forestry Bureau has designated it an outdoor hydrology/ecology classroom. The local climate is another reason: the eastern half of the island has never been as susceptible to flooding as the western lowlands.

In Taiwan’s highlands, many streams are punctuated by weirs built to control sediment washing out of the mountains and into reservoirs. Barriers of this sort make it very difficult for fish to move up and down rivers, and their proliferation is thought to be one of the reasons why the number of Formosan landlocked salmon dwindled after the early 1960s. Of the various eco-engineering techniques which have been applied to Baibao Creek, fish ladders, which allow fish to make their way upstream by leaping and swimming up one shallow step at a time, are the most obvious.

Where the creek’s banks have needed stabilizing, the reinforcing materials are stone and lumber. The environment is as pristine as is possible in such an accessible spot; if you’re quiet and observant, you’ll see an impressive range of creatures.

According to ebird.org, a Web site through which birders report what they see, at least 88 avian species have been spotted around the creek. In addition to the usual egrets and crested serpent eagles, the delightfully cute Japanese White-eye and the gloriously colorful Gray-chinned Minivet (much of its body is a rich shade of orange) make frequent appearances.

One of the more unusual amphibian residents is buergeria robustus (褐樹蛙); it doesn’t have an English name because it’s endemic to Taiwan. The Chinese name translates as “brown tree frog.” Among creatures which stay in the water are shrimps, the dark brown candidiopotamon rathbuni crab and the Taiwan shovel-jaw carp (onychostoma barbatulum).

JADE INDUSTRY

Baibao Creek is also associated with Taiwan’s jade industry, which flourished millennia ago (some was traded as far away as what’s now Malaysia), and again in the 20th century. Many people know that Taiwan has at times been the world’s top manufacturer of tennis rackets, sewing machines and printed circuit boards. Far fewer are aware that Taiwanese mines produced more than half of the world’s nephrite (one of the two types of jade; the other is jadeite) between 1962 and 1986.