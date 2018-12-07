Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Lin Yi-wei (林奕維) is a Taiwanese painter based in Frankfurt and Kaohsiung. His solo exhibition, Hourglass (沙漏), at Gai Art features a series of paintings that correspond to 11 journal entries written in the past year. In these entries, the artist reflects on the immigrant experience, workers and homosexuals. The journals not only serve as inspiration for his paintings, they embody a continuous flow of thought that is intertwined with his daily encounters. Each entry and its corresponding painting are given the same name, and each name announces a strong narrative, such as Reciprocal Shadow: Nudity Camp at Lakeside and Pleasant to Hear the Song Played by DJ Tonight. In contrast, the paintings themselves are suggestive, ambiguous and often contain abstract use of paint. The Road to Return Home for example, depicts stripes of textured color fields stacked on each other, creating a repetitive visual order.

■ Gai Art (㮣藝術), 9-4, Pucheng St, Taipei City (台北市浦城街9之4號), tel: (02) 2363-2000. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1:30pm to 7pm

■ Until Dec. 30

This year marks 100 years since the birth of Czechoslovakia, a former independent state in Central Europe that formed what we know today as the Czech Republic and Slovakia. On such an occasion, a group design show serves as an opportunity to look back on the shared cultural developments between the now-separated nations. 100 Years of Czech and Slovak Graphic Design (捷克與斯洛伐克平面設計100年) is presently on view at the Taiwan Design Museum. The show mostly consists of cultural publications collected by curator Joe Chang (張軒豪) during his research travels in Europe. Chang is also responsible for the main visual design of the exhibition, which utilizes the Slovakian typeface Klimax, and adopts the colors of both national flags. The exhibited material is organized by chronology and grouped by decade as assemblages of periodic impressions. With a special focus on graphic design, illustration and typology, the show also includes a separate presentation of the International Biennial of Graphic Design Brno, one of the world’s oldest design biennials, which debuted in 1963. There are special talks and events featuring the curator of the Biennial Brno Marta Sylvestrova, and Czech illustrator Tomas Rizek. For more information, visit: www.songyancourt.com/en/tdm/.

■ Taiwan Design Center (台灣設計館), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號), tel: (02) 2745-8199. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm

■ Until Feb. 24

Chini Gallery (采泥藝術) presents Super Penetrating, a solo exhibition by Chang Yung-ta (張永達). Chang is a multidisciplinary artist whose works span audio-visual art, experimental sound, installation and live performance. His practice centers on observing subtle details in daily life, which he translates into artworks to arouse the senses “in [today’s] highly visual-oriented environment.” The show features installations embedded with micro-sensors that detect radiation signals present in the gallery space. These signals are amplified and made visible through audio and visual techniques. The artist reflects on the significance of this data and the technologies that allow us to perform such monitoring. The artist asks: “In the process of continuously detecting, monitoring, translation and reproduction of data, does that provide us with data of the ideal and safe range? Or is it simply the emergence of the anxiety and warning signs of crises in a technological world that has an uncertain future?”