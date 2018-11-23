Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

An impressive show of 17th to 20th century French paintings is currently on view at The National Palace Museum. Masterpieces of French Landscape Paintings from The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow (悠遊風景繪畫—俄羅斯普希金博物館特展) features a selection of 65 works from the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow’s largest museum for European Art. Designed to “improve public understanding of modern French landscape painting,” the show includes a number of masterful pieces, including Claude Monet’s Luncheon on the Grass and White Water Lilies and Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s In the Garden. Under the Trees of the Moulin de la Galette. Mainstream European painting was steeped in religious themes until the 17th century, when artists began to take an interest in landscape as their subject of choice. By the 19th century, the genre moved from grand allegorical narratives of nature to more realistic, daily depictions of one’s surroundings. The Impressionist movement emerged in Paris, taking on a new approach to painting that greatly contrasted with the conventional style of academic painting at that time. The show includes iconic pieces from each historical period, offering a glimpse of the classics that makeup what we know as the monumental achievements of French modernism.

■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), 221 Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221號), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open daily from 8:30am to 6:30pm; closes at 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

■ Until Feb. 17

The 13th Digital Art Festival Taipei, Trans Robotics (超機體), kicked off yesterday with a performance by SEMISCON Vocal Band that featured a cappella singing and dancing with a robotic chair. The festival, which ends Dec. 1, includes a central exhibition and a comprehensive program of talks, workshops and film screenings. At the core of the festival’s curatorial concept is a reflection of the relationship between robots, artificial intelligence and humans. The word robot first appeared in the 1920 play Rossum’s Universal Robots, in which the word “robota” represented forced labor. According to curator Lo Ho-lin (羅禾淋), the show seeks to steer away from this classical idea of subservient robotics and imagines a future when machines gain sensory capabilities that are beyond human beings. The exhibition features 12 local and international artists, including multidisciplinary works that delve into sensory dimensions such as the five senses, the heart and performance art. Show highlights include Robotlab of ZKM Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe presents The Big Picture, a time-based project that entails a month-long drawing performance of a Martian landscape by a robot arm. For more information visit: digitalarts-festival.taipei.

■ Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), 133 Guangu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號), tel: (02) 2578-5467. Opens 10am to 6pm.

■ Until Dec. 1

This year’s Guandu International Nature Art Festival includes seven local and international artists who have created site-specific works in the Guandu Nature Park. Live Happily Ever After (從此過著幸福快樂日子) may easily be mistaken for an innocent, fairy-tale account of life. The curatorial statement, however, calls for a critical response to our current relationship with nature, so as to facilitate a sustainable future where all the inhabitants can coexistence. Slavek Kwi is a Ireland-based sound artist, composer and researcher who creates what he terms “electro-acoustic sound paintings,” which are sound or interdisciplinary works that explore social, spatial and temporal processes. Kwi’s Report No 1_ Guandu Listening Sites: Residues, Remnants and Debris of Memories is a sound installation based on his month-long performance at various location in Guandu Nature Park. Liao Bo-sen’s (廖柏森) practice involves a reflection of non-mainstream cultures as well as community-engaging public art projects. His outdoor bamboo installation, From Where to Where, is shaped like a staircase that is structured around a broken bridge.