Crowning achievement or painful waste: marriage equality campaign’s complex legacy

By Paul Karp / The Guardian

The long march to marriage equality in Australia via last year’s voluntary national postal survey had so many twists and turns that a flowchart explaining the tortured process has earned a Walkley award nomination.

There was time enough in the saga for the roadblocks thrown up by unexpected opponents such as Julia Gillard, and the promises of would-be but never-were heroes such as Malcolm Turnbull, to be forgotten.

Thankfully we have two new books to guide us: Yes Yes Yes: Australia’s Journey to Marriage Equality, which catalogs the long journey to victory and takes us behind the scenes in the critical moments, and Going Postal: More than Yes or No, which showcases what it felt like to be subjected to — or excluded from — that process.

In Yes Yes Yes, Australian Marriage Equality’s co-chair, Alex Greenwich, and its national spokeswoman, Shirleene Robinson, take us back to the early days of the marriage equality movement, which was galvanized by the Howard government’s decision to outlaw same-sex marriage in 2004.

Through defeated early bills and the Labor national conference’s decision to allow its MPs a conscience vote in 2011, the book describes a political process characterized at every juncture by two steps forward, one step back.

Society must change before laws can, and Greenwich and Robinson introduce us to the activists who persuaded a majority of Australians to support same-sex marriage in polls, a decade before it was finally delivered.

In terms of revelations, we get a clear picture of Gillard’s opposition: Bob Brown tells the authors the then-prime minister refused to allow marriage equality to become a condition of Greens support when she formed a minority government in 2010.

Greenwich, meanwhile, recalls being lobbied in 2011 by someone “believed to be close” to Gillard discouraging marriage equality campaigners Australian Marriage Equality and GetUp from bidding for a charity auction for dinner with Gillard, for fear it would “embarrass” her. They won, but Gillard delayed, and it took more than six months for three gay couples to dine with her.

There are understandable flashes of frustration from the authors at the hurdles they and other activists had to overcome. Greenwich recalls privately declaring “we’ve been fucked” by Tony Abbott’s conclusion that the party room was in favor of a plebiscite in August 2015, and he describes Liberal senator James Paterson’s intervention to promise a more conservative same-sex marriage bill days before the postal survey result as “the ultimate act of political bastardry.”

The authors give nods to parliamentarians and allies in both parties, particularly Penny Wong and the five Rainbow Rebels in the Liberal party — but when it comes to the crunch of campaigning they credit “the Labor party, the trade union movement, the Greens, [and] members of Libs and Nats for YES” for stepping up, acutely aware that progressive parties and liberal dissidents had to overcome an obstacle put in their way by a conservative Liberal-National government.

In 2008 Turnbull towed the Liberal line against marriage equality, but in 2011, according to the book, he apparently told Greenwich he would consider crossing the floor to pass the law if his vote were necessary.

After that flicker of promise, Turnbull hardly features except for a brief cameo in a private airport hanger imploring Greenwich and other advocates to help overcome Senate opposition to the plebiscite. After the postal survey recorded a 61.6 percent yes vote the authors note that Turnbull’s contribution to parliamentary debate was “less impressive” than others, honing in on his line that same-sex couples were better off married than “living alone comforted only by their respective cats.”