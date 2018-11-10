Ian’s Table: The cherry of the veg kingdom

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

The most common kind of radish found in Taiwan is the daikon radish, so much so that it is easy to forget that there are in fact many kinds of radishes around, not least small round red radishes, called cherry radishes (櫻桃蘿蔔), which are an excellent addition to salads, or simply as a refreshing snack.

Locally grown red radishes are not a common sight in the markets, but with the cooler weather at the moment some small farmers are taking advantage of the quick growing cycle of these peppery lovelies to put some on the shelves. And they are such a welcome sight, so perfect for a perky salad, as the autumn weather makes its uncertain, yet inevitable, progress toward winter. Their easy growth and abundant nutrition has not always been associated with such happy situations, with ancient Egyptian records showing that radishes were part of the meager diet fed to the slaves engaged on the construction of the pyramids. It kept them going!

Catching sight of bunches of small red radishes in the local market the other day, I simply could not resist. Asking the stall-holder, out of habit in this case, how these radishes were prepared, I was told that they are excellent in soup. And indeed, these radishes, as indeed most radishes, are excellent in soup, but if you are fortunate enough to find local cherry radishes in a Taiwanese market, soup is really not where you want to put them. They have such wonderful flavor raw, and unless they have been left far too long in the ground (not entirely unlikely), they are wonderfully and refreshingly crisp and tender. The leaves too can be used. This is the case with daikon radish as well, but the leaves, which wilt easily and look unsightly when not perfectly fresh, are usually trashed early on in the marketing process.

It is a sad truth that the leaves of carrots, beetroot and radishes, just to name are few, are wasted in vast quantities. Many people are unaware that they can be eaten, and indeed carry a hefty nutritional payload. It is unlikely that beetroot or carrot tops will be available in the supermarket anytime soon. Cherry radishes on the other hand, which grow so quickly and easily, are something that can be managed if you have even a small vegetable area on the balcony. For a vegetable patch, radishes are an excellent crop to plant together with more delicate growths, their strong flavor helping to keep away unwanted pests.

Radishes, like corn, are supposed to be best immediately after harvesting. I am talking minutes rather than days. Deborah Madison in her excellent Vegetable Literacy, a veritable bible for those looking to achieve a greater understanding and skill with plant foods, tells a story of Eugene Walter, a writer from Mobile, Alabama, who tells of his grandfather’s belief that “their [radish’s] soul flies to heaven within an hour after they’re picked.”

I have heard farmers in Hualien insist that to get the best out of corn-on-the-cob, they should not be harvested until the water in which they are to be cooked has already come to a boil. Having tasted both corn and radishes (in both cases grown “naturally,” without chemical enhancement or protection) that have just come in from the field, I cannot but agree that there is some truth to this. Sadly, this is not an option available to everyone, but much can be done even with store-bought radishes to help them shine when they are brought to the table.