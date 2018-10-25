Movie review: Father

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

During a traditional puppet contest in Yilan, the host accidentally refers to judge Chen Hsi-huang (陳錫煌) as his father, the legendary puppet master Lee Tien-lu (李天祿). She then corrects herself and reintroduces Chen — but not as himself, but as Lee’s son. This scene underscores Chen’s life, which is the focus of the film Father (紅盒子): even at 80 years old, he still can’t step out of his father’s shadow.

Lee was a larger-than-life personality whose early years were depicted in the 1993 biopic The Puppetmaster (戲夢人生) by Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢), who served as executive producer for Father. Lee died in 1998, and 20 years later, it’s Chen’s turn to have his story told — although like Chen’s life, the film is still very much about Lee.

The two pretty much led parallel lives — their family background is even spliced and overlapped in one scene.

Lee’s father, surnamed Hsu, had married into his mother’s family, resulting in the first-born son carrying the mother’s surname. Chen tells an identical story, and due to the differences in surnames and traditional belief, the two were never close, with his younger brother (surnamed Lee) taking over the father’s puppet troupe and Chen branching out on his own at the age of 79.

The film’s Chinese title translates as “red box,” which houses Marshal Tian Du (田都元帥), the god of performing arts who Chen prays to before performing. The box and the deity it contains was the only thing Chen took when he left the family troupe, and in a sense it has become a replacement for his father, hence the Chinese and English film titles refer to the same idea despite being literally distinct.

Lee witnessed the decline of the traditional puppet industry in the 1970s until foreign interest sparked a late-career renaissance, which allowed him to travel the globe and even moonlight as a movie star.

Film Notes Father 紅盒子 Directed By:Yang Li-chou (楊力州) Language:Mandarin and Taiwanese with Chinese and English subtitles Running Time:99 Minutes Taiwan Release:In theaters



Chen’s fate is much bleaker. The entire film carries a melancholy tone of helplessness as the viewer gets the feeling that society has moved on, with most puppet masters and musicians in their twilight years. Although Chen has trained two disciples and doesn’t hesitate to showcase and teach his art, stating many times that he is willing to pass on everything he knows, the troupe struggles to find performance opportunities. Even when it does, attendance is sparse and the troupe is plagued by permit issues and noise complaints.

Director Yang Li-chou (楊力州), who spent 10 years making the film, asks aloud twice: Am I shooting the story of a man’s legacy, or am I documenting the demise of a tradition? Is this just a performance of despair?

The film opens with a stunningly emotional sequence that begins with an old photo of father and son, transitioning to a fixed-camera frame of a pensive Chen talking about his father. He doesn’t have much to say, quickly falling silent and staring straight at the camera. The next scene is a poignant close up of Chen’s wrinkled hand dancing without a puppet against a black background, and finally the camera zooms out to reveal an empty theater.

These closeups of Chen, totally immersed in his art, appear several more times in the film and are always a joy to watch. When the camera zooms out, Chen’s passion towards his craft is apparent as he closes his eyes while moving fluidly and looks at his puppet lovingly before finishing. The soundtrack is masterfully employed to elicit emotion, striking a delicate balance between live sounds, melancholy cello and erhu-based background music and complete silence.