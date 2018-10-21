Taiwan in Time: How the ‘Great Victory’ was won

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Oct. 22 to Oct. 28

For many years, the battle was called “The Great Victory at Guningtou” (古寧頭大捷). At that time, the Chinese Communist Party had already established the People’s Republic of China in Beijing and were hell bent on wiping out the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) troops remaining in China’s southern areas.

On Oct. 17, 1949, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) captured Xiamen. Kinmen, just a few kilometers off shore, was next, and ultimately, Taiwan.

On the evening of Oct. 24, about 20,000 PLA soldiers left the shores of Xiamen in wooden boats, with about 9,000 landing on Kinmen. After three days of intense fighting, all soldiers who landed were captured or killed, resulting in a rare victory for the KMT. It is seen as a significant event in cross-strait relations, in which the KMT not only safeguarded Kinmen, but also stopped the PLA from advancing on to Taiwan.

When KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) heard the news, he shed tears of relief, stating, “Taiwan is safe … This is the turning point of our revolution.” Taiwan Provincial Governor Chen Cheng (陳誠) visited Kinmen the day after the victory and made the following speech: “This great victory … is the beginning of our military success in the southeast and has given our people a boost in morale after so much losing … Upon hearing the news, the people of Taiwan all celebrated joyfully, as this event bodes a bright future for our country.”

The KMT had barely won any battles since the PLA crossed the Yangtze River in January 1949. How were they able to rally in the most crucial moment?

COMMANDER’S WORDS

The late General Hu Lien (胡璉), who participated in the Battle of Guningtou, published a book in the 1970s detailing the victory.

He is quoted to have said in a Legislative Yuan meeting in 1974, “In 25 years, the Communists have wanted to attack Kinmen and Taiwan, but they don’t have the ability to, nor do they dare. Some people think the Communists are hesitant because of international pressure, but I think that’s a secondary reason. They’re afraid of the anti-Communist fortress we have established in Kinmen, Penghu and Taiwan … I’m confident to say that the day the Communist bandits attack, it will be the beginning of the end for them.”

This speech falls in line with the traditional stance that the KMT espoused in its early days, when it still believed that it could retake China one day.

Hu and his 12th Brigade arrived on Kinmen at dusk on Oct. 25, only to find out that the PLA invasion was already under way. The KMT troops had rushed the PLA troops while they disembarked their ships, capturing many enemies, cutting off their escape routes and burning the boats so they couldn’t escape. Things stagnated later that day, but Hu’s arrival greatly bolstered the KMT forces as they continued the onslaught throughout the 26th.

By the morning of the 27th, the KMT had cleared out the PLA troops in Guningtou Village, and the remaining soldiers along the shore surrendered. Chen Cheng arrived in Kinmen later that day, upon which several hundred more PLA troops appeared out of the bushes and to surrender.

“The mistakes of the enemy gave us a chance to quickly assemble an army for a chance to win,” Hu begins his analysis of the battle.

He writes that if the PLA troops cleared out the KMT troops on the southern coast of China first, then the KMT would not have been able to send any reinforcements to Kinmen. If they attacked any earlier or any later, it would have been a surefire Communist victory.