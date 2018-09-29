A whiter shade of pale

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

Vegetables that have grown up in a sunlight deprived environment often look anemic and unattractive. But then, sometimes this effect is cultivated, with considerable effort, and the products reflect this by commanding high prices. The most well known example in the western culinary tradition is the short, much anticipated season for white asparagus (Taipei Times, June 9, 2018). Within the Chinese tradition, this role is taken by white garlic-chives, which are just now coming into season. Like white asparagus, they require the gentlest of handling, and the aim is to enjoy their delicate flavor.

Garlic chives should not be confused with onion chives, as they are entirely different in almost every respect. They appear similar in their delicate stems, but their flavor, as the name suggests, is closer to garlic than onion, though they are part of the onion family. Their scientific name, allium tuberosum, is indicative of their oniony origins and they belong to the family Liliaceae, but they are invariably cultivated for their leaves and flowers.

Unlike onions, the bulb of the garlic chive is unappealingly fibrous and not suitable for the dinner table. Their leaves are flat, almost grass-like, rather than the hollow stems of onion-chives or scallions. They are a very attractive plant with delicate flowers, and in the west are probably more known for their appeal as ornamental plants than as part of the vegetable larder.

In the east, certainly in the Chinese culinary tradition, garlic-chives are an important player, and appear in a number of classic dishes, which they define at different periods of their growth cycle. Garlic chives are most often seen as a grassy vegetable sold as young shoots or an older, slightly more robust, growth. They are cheap and pack a flavor punch and feature in a wide range of basic home dishes, the most ubiquitous being their inclusion in a strongly flavored omelet (韭菜煎蛋) or as the dominant part of pork dumplings.

Garlic-chives are also sold when they are beginning to bud, when the stems have become firmer and have a flower pod at the tip. This iteration of the garlic chive is most closely associated with the classic dish of garlic chives with pork, black bean and dried tofu that is called colloquially Fried Fly Heads (蒼蠅頭), a reference to the miniature pods that might, with a rigorous stretch of the imagination, be described as having an appearance, along with the granulated minced pork, of a dismembered fly. It tastes much better than the name sounds, or indeed better than the dish usually looks.

The most expensive version of garlic-chives is the white version, in which the roots of harvested garlic chives are regrown after initial harvest under black cloth, which deprives the new shoots of sunlight. The leafy growth emerges as a pale yellowish grass about 10cm to 15cm in length. Their flavor is much more subtle than that of the greener growths, and they generally sell for almost double the price, reflecting the increased labor of creating this more delicate variety.

It should be noted that the more attractive flavor does not improve the nutritional properties of the white garlic chive, which are recognized as being inferior in vitamin and mineral content to the more robust green varieties. But with food, it is all about taste and complexity of cultivation, and white garlic chives have been celebrated for centuries as one of the highlights of Chinese cuisine — so much so that during the Ching dynasty it was sometimes called “tribute garlic” (貢韭), as it was offered up to the emperor as one of the outstanding products of Chinese agriculture. One of the key aspects to its appeal is that the lack of photosynthesis retards the development of fiber in the grassy chive leaf, making it remarkably tender and requiring minimal cooking.