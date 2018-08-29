Delight makes up for tired moves

By Diane Baker / Staff writer

Swans usually mate for life. On Friday night at the National Theater, I found myself thinking that it was a good thing that both Prince Siegfried and Odette die at the end of Moscow Classical Ballet’s version of Swan Lake because otherwise they would be looking at decades of a loveless, if not sexless marriage.

That was even before Act II, the big “romantic meet” of the ballet, with two acts left to go.

Company stars Marina Rzhannikova danced Odette/Odile, with Artem Khoroshilov as Siegfried, but they appeared to have as much chemistry as a pair of dead fish lying next to each other on ice at a market.

Swan Lake is all about passion — fluid arms. For the illusion to work, the audience has to believe through the dancing and storytelling mime that the prince has fallen madly in love with the enchanted swan maiden. They also have to believe, and this comes mostly through the leading ballerina’s port de bras or arm movements, that Odette can change from human to swan.

I have seen some truly great ballerinas dance Odette over the years: Eva Evdokimova with the Berlin Oper Ballet was the first to take my breath away with her rippling arms at the end of Act II. The great Russian Natalia Makarova dancing with the American Ballet Theater was another who was absolutely spellbinding in the role.

I watched YouTube videos of Rzhannikova in performances from 1988 and later: Her arms were so expressive, as was the rest of her performance.

For whatever reason, jet lag, injury, bored from dancing the same role day in and day out, on Friday her arms were leaden, as was most of her acting.

However, she still had more expressiveness that Khoroshilov. He is not a bad dancer, but he was certainly no love-struck prince.

When he realized that he has betrayed Odette by asking Odile (danced by Rzhannikova with more flair than she showed as Odette), he seemed about as upset as someone who just found out that his dentist canceled his next appointment.

What should have been a climactic battle between Siegfried and the evil magician Von Rothbart (Alexey Orlov) in Act IV, where the prince tears off Von Rothbart’s winged cape to rob him of his powers and free the swan maidens from their curse, Khoroshilov looked more like a maitre d’ carefully removing a mink coat from the shoulders of a wealthy customer, at least up to the point where he just dropped it on the floor.

The cape — which is a stunner — was obviously not designed, like those in some productions, to be torn in two, but I blamed Khoroshilov for the very undramatic scene. After looking at some of the video clips again when I went home, I realized that it was the choreography that was at fault.

However, there were several things to like about Moscow Classical Ballet’s production: the costumes in Act I and Act III were dazzling, and the staging, though simple as needed for a traveling production, had some lovely backdrops and the bird-patterned scrim is a nice touch.

Vladislav Dubenko was a terrific as the jester. He looked like he was having fun every minute he was dancing, and his dancing was very good. Galina Garmash is tiny, but she sparkled in the Waltz Solo in Act I.

In Act III, Ekaterina Silantieva was terrific as the Venetian fiancee, Viktoriia Soloveva and Margarita Popova sizzled as the female half of the Spanish Dance and the corps de ballet dancers looked good in the national dances.