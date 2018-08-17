Highways and Byways: Digging deep into Lukang’s history

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

What are the three most visited places of worship in Changhua County’s Lukang (鹿港)? That’s easy: The exquisite Longshan Temple (龍山寺), the delightfully timeworn Tianhou Temple (天后宮) and the 21st century, made-of-glass Husheng Temple (護聖宮).

It’s harder to say which of Lukang’s many religious sites is the most intriguing. Even if you ignore their spiritual significance, Longshan and Tianhou temples still deserve their popularity. Husheng Temple isn’t half as impressive, and I’ve always suspected it was conceived to lure people to the adjacent Taiwan Glass Gallery (臺灣玻璃館). That said, when the sun sets, it does have a certain appeal.

MANAGING DISPUTES

I visit Lukang at least once a year, because I continue to discover fascinating details about this town of 87,000. Reading Donald R. DeGlopper, an American anthropologist who did field research in the area in the late 1960s, I learned that until World War II, inter-clan tensions were managed in a novel manner.

Menfolk belonging to the town’s three most powerful surname-groups — Huang (黃), Shi (施) and Xu (許) — would, DeGlopper wrote, get together “every year on one day in the early spring, line up by surname, and throw rocks at their fellows of other surnames. They were thus throwing rocks at and dodging rocks thrown by men who were in other contexts their in-laws, mother’s brothers, business partners, old school friends [while] women and children watched and cheered.”

People got hurt, but as far as DeGlopper could ascertain, no one was ever killed. This annual session of violence had an additional function, some believing that, “if blood was not shed in the spring, then the community might suffer bad luck during the coming year.”

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE >> Throughout the day, bus service between Changhua Bus Station (across the road from the TRA station) is frequent, and about hourly to/from Taichung HSR Station and Yuanlin.



CENTER OF TRADE, MUSLIM CONNECTION

There was a Muslim presence in the Lukang of yore. The ancestors of Ding Shouquan (丁壽泉), the imperial examination degree holder and senior official, who in 1893 commissioned the construction of Lukang Ding Mansion (鹿港丁家古厝), were undoubtedly Muslims. Back in the village in Quanzhou in Fujian from which Ding Shouquan’s forefathers migrated to Taiwan, members of the same clan are even now classified as the ethnic Hui Muslim minority (回族) by the Chinese government.

For much of the 18th century and a good part of the 19th century, Lukang was second only to Taiwanfu (臺灣府, the name of Tainan throughout much of its history) as a center of trade. It attracted settlers from the coast of Fujian, where tens of thousands of Arab and Persian merchants had been living since the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). Many of them were already partly assimilated into Han society before they relocated to Taiwan. Once on the island, separated from Muslim communities on the Chinese coast, they gradually lost their traditions.

Lukang’s Muslim cemetery is long gone, and currently there are no mosques in Changhua County. However, in 1725 a temple devoted to a Chinese god was founded where an Islamic hall of worship had formerly stood.

Beitou Kuocuo Baoan Temple (北頭郭厝保安宮), rebuilt most recently in 1991, is on the corner of Yongfeng Road (永豐路) and Siwei Road (四維路), less than 300m north of Tianhou Temple.

As the toponym implies, this neighborhood was once a stronghold of folk surnamed Kuo (郭). It seems Kuo clansmen were responsible for both establishing the mosque and, a few generations later, repurposing it into a shrine where local popular religion was practiced.