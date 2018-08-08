Boosting female participation at the local level

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Huang Li-yu (黃麗伃) has wanted to be a borough warden (里長) since junior high school. Fresh out of graduate school, she’s finally running for office in November — but the odds are stacked against her.

Not only is the average age of Taiwan’s borough wardens 61.5 years, only 14 percent of them are women.

National Alliance of Taiwan Women’s Associations (台灣婦女團體全國聯合會, NATWA) chairwoman Chen Hsiu-hui (陳秀惠) says that while that figure has improved over the past few decades, it still pales in comparison to legislators, of which 38.5 percent are female, special municipality city councilors at 35.5 percent and regular city and county heads at 27.3 percent.

“[Taiwan’s] educated women seem to be gaining influence and power in the central government and on the city and county levels, but on a more basic community level, they haven’t yet to smash the ‘do the work and keep your mouth shut’ stereotype,” Chen says, noting that community volunteers are nearly 70 percent female.

Chen is hopeful for change, as NATWA’s five female borough warden training sessions held since early July were booked to maximum capacity, with 50 participants at each session. About one-third of these women plan to run in November’s elections, others plan to run in four years, a few are canvassing for other politicians and the rest are mostly dedicated community volunteers who simply came to learn more.

FEMALE PARITY

Chang Chin-fang (張錦芳), a single mother and active community volunteer with a full-time job and no political experience, says she’s surprised by the statistics.

“Traditionally, women took care of the home, and a borough is like an expanded version of a community, which is an expanded version of a home,” she says. “I thought it would make sense to have more women serving. But our traditional image of a borough warden has always been the well-respected older man. I’ve made it my mission to overturn that perception.”

The life of a borough warden is hectic, as they are the ones on the front lines solving problems in the community. Wardens have to balance everyone’s needs as well as actively find ways to improve residents’ lives, from sanitation to solving landlord-tenant disputes to taking care of the disadvantaged or elderly. And when women traditionally have to look after the home, many simply do not have the energy to run for office.

Saturday’s participants were given a taste of a warden’s duties. Current borough wardens of both genders and activists shared their experiences in a variety of topics, including stray animals, leftover food and sustainable development.

As current warden for Taipei’s Zhangwen Borough (樟文), Lin Shu-chu (林淑珠) has a pulse on the entire community.

“Everyone’s business is my business,” Lin says.

Chou Hsueh-ju (周雪茹) says that many, like her, wait until their children have left home before considering running.

Each borough differs in terms of how conservative its constituents are. Huang says she had a good role model in her community’s longtime female borough warden, who stepped down four years ago. As a child, she would marvel at how the warden could solve her family’s problems, citing as an example stopping people from parking bicycles in front of their home.

But Lee Mei-hsuan (李美璇) says that her community has more older people who are less inclined to listen to a woman, saying that compared to a city councilor who may focus on policy, borough wardens are much closer to their constituents and must rely on their cooperation.