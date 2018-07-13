Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Golden Reflection Town (黃金反射町) is a group exhibition of six artists who are currently or have been participants in the Koganecho Artists in Residence Program in Yokohama, Japan. Koganecho is a riverside town that was once known for drugs and prostitution; since 2008, under the care of Koganecho Area Management Center, the town has been revitalized into a cultural hub that features fashion shops, cafes, bookstores and an annual art festival that attracts art lovers from around the world. The works featured in the show are all created at Koganecho and serve as “mirrors” that “somehow reflect an aspect of the town,” writes the gallery in a press release. By showing these works in Taipei, the show sheds light on the works by placing them in a new cultural and physical context. The exhibition includes five Japanese artists and one South Korean artist, including Fukuoka-born Yuya Obata who has lived in Koganecho since 2008. Inspired by local neighborhood scenes and natural landscape, Obata creates oil paintings that involve abstractions of his surroundings. Keiso Yo is a Japanese ceramicist of Chinese descent, who is interested in understanding humans from a biological point of view. Her ceramic sculpture Heart is a pristine white representation of the human heart.

■ Free Art Space (福利社), B1, 82, Xinsheng N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段 82 號 B1), tel: (02) 2585-7600, Open Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 1:30pm to 9pm

■ Until Aug. 4

Since 2015, Taiwanese artist Tai Hung-lin (戴宏霖) has been developing an ongoing art project that delves into the themes of sex and death. He adapts the idea of “private monogatari” from controversial Japanese photographer Araki Nobuyoshi, who used the term as title for his photographs based on his personal life. Monogatari is a traditional genre of Japanese literature that features a narrative style similar to the epic. Drawing on this storytelling tradition and Araki’s erotic interpretations, Tai’s photographs explore the realm of body consciousness, psychology and private photography. His solo show at Waley Art, Private Monogatari, features a selection of works from this project, including Intimate Monogatari, which depicts a cropped figure of a nude female half submerged in water with an octopus in her hand. Intimate Relationship is shot from a more distance angle; a topless Asian woman gazes at the camera, transfixed, as she lies in a pool of water grass and leaves. Fantasy Monogatari shows an office lady, half-dressed, leaning seductively to one side as she sits beside a water dispenser drinking machine filled with sea creatures.

■ Waley Art (水谷藝術), 6, Ln 322, Wanda Rd, Taipei City (萬大路322巷6號), tel: (02) 2301-1821. Open daily from 10am to 8pm

■ Until July 15

Powen Gallery presents Heterogeneous Orders, a group exhibition of paintings and sculpture that speak to ideas chaos and order in society. In a press release, the gallery quotes Japanese author Hiroshi Hara from his book 100 Ensenanzas: “If we define ‘lack of order’ as ‘chaos,’ then it is more difficult to present the chaos of things than to establish the order of things.” The challenge described here appears to be an impetus that drives the show, as according to the gallery, “the fascination of the world [lies in] its variability and unpredictability.” The exhibition features three young Taiwanese artists who share an interest in this theme through their disparate practices. Wu Chien-yi (吳芊頤) is a multimedia artist who often creates installations that draw from her reflection on social and cultural phenomena in daily life. Her painting, The Poem of Grilles in Dreamland 2, is a colorful composition of layered geometrical shapes and patterns that are held together by a gridded framework. Huang Fa-cheng (黃法誠) is a painter who creates pictorial narratives that speak to environmental issues and his personal reflections on society and politics in an urban setting. The artist prefers a working method that involves a bit of humor; through absurd and distorted visions, Huang hopes to encourages awareness and dialogue about the issues between humans and the world we live in.