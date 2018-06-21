A visit to Moscow to change the world

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

“We are changing the world.”

That is the slogan adopted by PJSC Gazprom for the Russian company’s Football for Friendship (F4F) international children’s social program.

First held in London in 2013, it initially involved soccer teams from eight FIFA members — England, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Russia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Since then, the project has been getting progressively larger year by year until, this year, an ultimate goal was set: to invite 12-year-old ambassadors and young journalists from all 211 FIFA members, fly them all to Moscow and hold a F4F World Championship ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

I first became involved on an ordinary day in April that led to a extraordinary experience for two young Taiwanese as they traveled to the Russian capital to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

TOUGH START

Having been set the goal of inviting a delegation and journalists from all 211 FIFA members, Ekaterina Podpalnaya, participants’ operations officer of the F4F organization committee, had been having no luck with the Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA), so she decided on a different approach.

She happened upon the name of Robert Iwanicki, manager of Taiwan Football Premier League side Royal Blues, likely her choice as he speaks some Russian after his schooling in Soviet-era Poland (something that proved useful in a city with almost no English signage), and called him, explaining that she needed Taiwanese representatives for the tournament in Moscow.

A few days later, Robert spoke with the CTFA, who told him they had nobody available to deal with the Gazprom program. When he offered to organize a delegation himself, a frantic week of form-filling and photography began, culminating in a visit to the Russian representative office in Taipei to get visas.

Taiwan’s ambassador was to be my son, 10-year-old Danny Carroll (謝又甯), while 11-year-old Sherri Chang (張馨予) was picked as Taiwan’s young journalist, both players at the Royal Blues’ Formosa Football Academy.

That was slightly problematic as the ambassadors were supposed to be 12 years old, but the F4F organization committee voted to accept Danny, to much relief, and the trip was on.

Earlier in April, 32 international teams of friendship had been formed in an open draw, each named after an endangered species as part of the project’s ecological initiative.

Taiwan’s ambassador had been drawn in the African Wild Dog team alongside Luca Durso of Australia, Sam Clarke of Grenada, Wadia Chery of Haiti, Alvaro Nogues Couchonnal of Paraguay and goalkeeper Andrey Ponomarenko of host nation Russia, at that point just names on a piece of paper, but now a global group of best friends.

The Taiwanese delegation of Robert, Danny, Sherri and Sherri’s mother, Shuling Tsai (蔡淑玲), flew to Moscow on June 7, while us journalists flew over on June 10.

With the kids sharing rooms at a hotel with metal detectors installed by the elevators and security guards at every entrance, Danny was paired with Haitian young journalist Djenansky Noresty (I am certain housekeeping gave up on that room after day 1), while Sherri shared with Haitian ambassador Wadia.

CAUSING A STIR

It was not long before the Taiwanese kids made their mark.

Reluctant young journalist Sherri hosted the F4F 2018: Digest Day 2 video on June 9, causing quite a stir in the Taiwanese media, especially at her determination to use “Taiwan” rather than “Chinese Taipei” in the broadcast, which is still available on the Football for Friendship channel on YouTube.