Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Currently on view at TheCube Project Space is a purely auditory documentary program that offers a selection of listening experiences about the world around us. As part of the 2018 Taiwan International Documentary Festival, KINO EAR: Audio Document/Audio Documentary features works by “people who observe the world with audition rather than vision,” writes the gallery. Their creations are built on sound recordings outside of the studio and trigger alternative cinematic experiences based on hearing. There are two categories of sound works presented in the show: “audio documents” are carefully selected recordings that stimulate “a new perceptual experience for the audience,” writes the gallery; and “audio documentaries” are sound recordings that are edited, remixed and reassembled into a narrative story. For this program, the film festival has commissioned three new audio works by three sound artists based in Taiwan. Curator and sound artist Yannick Dauby’s Forests is a audio-documentary that speaks of forest habitats and its evolving relationship with humans. Hsu Yen-ting’s (許雁婷) Waterland features interviews with people living by the sea whom she has encountered on various occasions. Nigel Brown’s Jiating Gongchang (literally: “home factory”), is based on recordings of small scale home factories in Central West District of Tainan. “There is an intimacy of these sounds as they echo down narrow alleyways and intermingle with the domestic soundscape,” writes the artist.

■ TheCube Project Space (立方計畫空間), 2F, 13, Alley 1, Ln 136, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段136巷1弄13號2樓), tel: (02) 2368-9418. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 2pm to 8pm

■ Until July 8

Curated by Chen Wei-ching (陳韋晴), Quiet Riot is a six-person show that highlights art practices engaged in nuanced and subtle acts of social intervention. Based in Brazil, Korea, Taiwan and Japan, the participating artists address social, political and economic issues present in everyday life. Their works appear “seemingly conforming, but in fact [represent] tactful and adaptable preparatory states,” writes the gallery. Compared to more forceful forms of rebellion, their works propose a form of “flexible resistance” that “elicits prolonged thinking.” Brazilian duo Cinthia Marcelle and Tiago Mata Machado’s The Century, 2011 is a video that critically responds to the rapid development of Brazil. The video shows riots and street debris, illustrating the country in a state of excess, chaos and aggression. Japanese artist Nobutaka Aozaki’s Value_Added #240950 is an ongoing performance that involves the artist repurchasing a can of corn in 110 supermarkets. Through this process, Aozaki observes the global system of product distribution and circulation, and the oscillating price of the same item in different market locations. Taiwanese artist Chiu Chen-hung’s (邱承宏) light trail is an intaglio engraving on a cement wall that creates a curious experience of manipulated light and shadows. The work interplays with the natural light of the exhibition space; the changing sunlight adds a cyclical temporality to the piece.

■ TKG+ Projects, 2F, 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號2F), (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ July 15

Yeh Ting-hao (葉廷皓) is an established Taiwanese multi-media artist who primarily focuses on the relationship between sound and image. He identifies with glitch aesthetics and creates works that seek to explore certain parodies and dialectical relationships specific to the age of new media. His new video installation, Everyone Has a Broken Censor in His Mind (每個人心中都有段被刪), is currently on view at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts. The project addresses the evolving state of power, privacy and censorship that continually shapes the culture of the Internet. “There isn’t a centralized control unit for the rapidly developing cyber space… [H]owever, various platform providers have slowly taken over the control of the Internet,” writes the artist. The project features a single-channel, four-minute video that utilizes various forms of post-Internet media techniques to illustrate a world monopolized by a single authoritative perspective. Yeh creates intentional textural glitches in his computer animations to highlight what he observes as an overall flattening and pacifying cultural landscape of cyber space. The looped video creates a continuous flow of repeated fragments of time.