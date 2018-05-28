Translating for an ancient emperor

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

I tense up when the temple keeper asks me to sit down and have a cup of tea. I was sure that they wanted money from me, and I was not about to lose any more cash after I was “robbed” in broad daylight by a fruit vendor on my first day in Hanoi.

Well, I say “robbed,” but it was partly my fault. Unfamiliar with the currency and not having done any research before leaving Taiwan, I fumbled through my wallet. Suddenly the old lady reaches over and snatches a bill from my fingers, and quickly scurries off before I could react. My purchase: a NT$1,000 pineapple.

After learning to avoid the touristy areas such as the eastern part of the Old Quarter, where you see more white people than locals and would-be-scammers pester you incessantly, the trip became more enjoyable. But I still had to remain vigilant, which cast a cloud over my trip to this ancient imperial and colonial capital — dusty, run down and noisy but rich in character and history.

This is the type of place that you do want to wander off as it seems like the streets are safer the further away from the tourist areas — a highlight of my trip was coming across a massive pineapple unloading operation on the side of a busy highway. It was mesmerizing to watch the people move in and out of the sea of fruit, and I started forgetting about the scammers.

FOUND IN TRANSLATION

“I don’t need three of these,” I say firmly as I shove the Buddhist talismans back in the vendor’s hands while motioning for my change.

Most of the unpleasant encounters are minor annoyances such as vendors not offering change after taking a large bill — some will even give you more merchandise to try to match the amount, but it doesn’t even come close. This becomes frustrating, and after my first day I break all my bills into smaller denominations at the hotel and start ignoring any vendor who approaches, while only shopping in stores with fixed prices.

GETTING THERE: Daily flights leave Taoyuan International Airport on Vietjet Air, Vietnam Airlines, China Airlines and others. Vietjet has budget flights as low as NT$5,000 round trip, while Vietnam Airlines flights cost around NT$10,000. GETTING AROUND: There is little public transportation in Hanoi. Motorbike and regular taxis are readily available, though price-haggling is required — one hassle-free option is to use the ride-sharing app Grab. Tour companies are ubiquitous in the Old Quarter, offering day trips to Ha Long Bay, Sapa and other locations, but it’s also possible to hire a private driver for a day. A private driver costs about NT$700 for a full day. WHERE TO STAY: Hanoi Little Town hotel in the Old Quarter has spacious single rooms for about NT$900 per night, and includes a travel desk that can book tours and help with transportation. It also hosts occasional cultural activities such as cooking night: www.hanoilittletown.com



This works until I get to Thay Temple, where the minute I get out of my hired car a man takes me to an ancient-looking temple where he launches into a mostly unintelligible three-minute introduction. He then tries to sell me offerings and incense that would pay for a fancy meal in Hanoi.

“This is for Buddha,” he says in English. “No, it’s for you,” I reply as I walk off.

Once inside, three old men invite me to sit down and offer me tea. For some reason I think they are going to tell me more about the temple, but they immediately present me with a donation book while pointing at Buddha. It is only when I exit the temple that I see the entrance to the real Thay Temple across the road — a ticket for which costs a fraction of what the man asked for the offerings.

Hours later I think, “not again,” when the keeper at Dinh Phung Hung offers me tea. This is a communal worship house for Phung Hung, who rebelled against the ruling Chinese Tang Dynasty and briefly reigned over Vietnam during the 8th century. He’s one of two emperors born here in Duong Lam village, a sleepy, well-preserved farming town about 45km from Hanoi.

I feel better when Binh, my driver for the day, also sits down — he had been fending off potential swindlers and negotiating prices for me all day after the initial mishap at Thay Temple. They converse in Vietnamese for about 10 minutes, then they start talking to me simultaneously. I do not understand anything, and I’m starting to get nervous. Binh calls a number and hands me the phone. It’s the receptionist at my hotel.