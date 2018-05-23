Stitches of love

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Sabrina Chang (章瑞蓮) was devastated when her husband, Winston Cheng (鄭雯), died in 2010.

A successful businesswoman in Taiwan before her family immigrated to New Zealand in 1995, in addition to looking after her husband and two daughters, she became active in local community services in the North Island city of Hamilton and ended up being appointed a justice of the peace in 2005.

However, when her husband died, she shut herself away from the world.

“I felt so dead for two years, I didn’t do anything, didn’t see friends,” she told the Taipei Times over tea and coffee at the Grand Hotel on Friday last week.

Her two daughters, Daisy, an academic at Michigan State University, and Maggie, a chartered accountant with PwC, grew very concerned. Daisy urged Maggie to try and get their mother out of the house.

DRYING TEARS

Maggie suggested visiting Grandmother’s Garden, a patchwork and quilting shop in Hamilton, to see if there might be workshops or something of interest, since her mother had taken up patchwork sewing as a hobby a few years before.

The minute they walked into the store, Chang saw a huge quilt on a wall, a classic design known as a Baltimore Fall.

She fell in love with it, and the rest is history — albeit a history forged of years of frustration, tears, determination and patience. A lot of tears.

However, in March this year, the 72-year-old who had never even held a needle and thread in her hands until she was 60, won first and second prize in the traditional category at the sixth International Quilt Show Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

They were the first quilts she had ever made, in the first quilt show she had ever entered.

Exhibition notes: WHAT: Special Exhibition by Sabrina JL Chang Cheng (章鄭瑞蓮女士手縫貼布繡個展) WHEN: Friday from 10am to 4pm WHERE: Taipei Public Main Library, B1 Exhibition Hall, B1, 125 Jianguo S. Rd Sec. 2, Taipei City (台北市建國南路二段 125號 B1)



“Winning was [a] total surprise, total happiness,” she said.

I had heard about her win through mutual friends, but I had not met Chang before Friday. In an e-mail confirming our appointment, she told me to look for a gray-haired woman in a black dress. That unfussy directness appears to be one of her defining characteristics.

PERFECTIONIST

It turns out perfectionism is another, and the willingness to try new things.

She said her perfectionism irritated her younger sister, Olivia Jen (鄭瑞芳), who introduced her to needlework 12 years ago, as well as her subsequent teachers, such as the South Korean woman, Kim Re-nei, she first took needlework classes with in Hamilton.

Jen had suggested she start off with something simple, like a pencil case.

“I thought a pencil case would be good because I do a lot of volunteer work, use a lot of pens,” Chang said.

However, after demonstrating how to stitch the fabric together, Jen left the table and Chang tore out all of the stitches and did them over. Her sister was furious.

“‘There is no perfection in handsewn,’ she said, but I just laughed,” Chang said.

“I don’t think I’m doing anything wrong, I just like doing it right” she said with a grin.

Her sewing had mostly been on small handicraft projects, so when she saw the Baltimore Fall quilt, as much as she loved it, she thought it was out of her league.

The top panel of the quilt is all applique and patchwork, a complicated border design surrounding 12 small blocks and a centerpiece, all done in the old-fashioned technique called needle turn so the stitching does not show. Since Chang does not know how to use a sewing machine, it would have to be all handsewn.