Brigitte Lin, a timeless national treasure

By Paige Lim / contributing reporter in Udine, Italy

It is the year 1994. A mysterious young woman in a yellow raincoat, shades and blonde wig dashes through the seedy labyrinthine of Chungking Mansions, against the bright lights of Hong Kong’s urban nightscape.

Some people may instantly identify the above scene straight out of Wong Kar-wai’s (王家衛) romantic masterpiece Chungking Express (重慶森林), and the lady onscreen as Taiwanese screen legend Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia (林青霞), in one of her most classic film roles before retirement. Away from the public eye for the last 20 years, the elusive Lin re-entered the limelight at last month’s Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) and the Far East Film Festival (FEFF) in Udine, Italy.

Both festivals paid tribute to the actress by showing a retrospective of her best works, including Chungking Express and newly-restored versions of Cloud of Romance (我是一片雲, 1977) and Outside the Window (窗外, 1973), courtesy of the Taiwan Film Institute. At FEFF, Lin was also bestowed with the festival’s highest honor, the Golden Mulberry Lifetime Achievement Award.

Born in 1954, Lin has enjoyed an illustrious filmmaking career over three eras from the 1970s to the 1990s. At 17 years old, she made her breakthrough in Taiwan when she debuted in Outside the Window, which was based on a book by popular romance novelist Chiung Yao (瓊瑤). This was followed with leading roles in a string of hit melodramas adapted from Chiung’s other works, establishing Lin as the new IT girl.

With her youthful complexion and striking beauty, the now 63-year-old superstar doesn’t look a day over 30. As an accidental actress who had been spotted on the streets of Taipei by a talent scout, Lin recalls having to independently navigate her way in a no frills, guerrilla-style filmmaking environment at a time when Taiwanese cinema was just emerging.

“There were no agents, no companies and as actors we had to do everything by ourselves,” she tells the Taipei Times. “I would do my own make-up, prepare my own outfits from home and bring them to set the next day.”

FOR THE LOVE OF ACTING

Despite the minimal conditions of the early days, Lin produced a staggering output of 55 films in Taiwan between 1972 and 1979 — even working on six films at one point — that she says was motivated by a sheer love for acting.

“I almost got no sleep, shooting eight hours in one film, followed by eight hours in another and eight hours in a third film. But whenever we were done at the end of the day, I never thought of packing up. I always couldn’t bear to go home.”

It was Lin’s foray into the thriving Hong Kong film industry in the 1980s and 90s, however, that would propel her to new heights, eventually cementing her status as an icon of Chinese-language cinema. Moving to the former British colony in 1984 meant a completely different change of pace and scale for the actress, who at that time was still dealing with her budding fame.

“The rhythm in Hong Kong was much quicker, and there was a whole organization that took care of me. When my films were shown there, I became famous overnight,” she says. “A lot of producers [reached out] to me and I didn’t know what to choose, what kind of offer to accept. In some cases, I simply wasn’t allowed to say no.”

Audiences here and in Hong Kong would certainly remember the actress for her onscreen versatility, especially her androgynous roles in wuxia films that challenged the traditional notions of sexuality and femininity of that time. She was patriotic rebel Tsao Wan in Peking Opera Blues (刀馬旦, 1986), masculine alter ego Murong Yang in Ashes of Time (東邪西毒, 1994) and the iconic warrior Dongfang Bubai in Swordsman II (笑傲江湖之東方不敗, 1992).