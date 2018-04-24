Bountiful South: Localize or go home

By Liam Gibson / Contributing Reporter

Alfred Chen (陳飛龍) criticizes the attitude of many Taiwanese managers who see temporary posts in Southeast Asia as a shortcut to a promotion and a pay rise upon returning home.

“You can’t get away with that in our company,” Chen says. “Once you go, you migrate.”

When his company, Namchow (南僑), opened its first factory in Thailand in 1991, Chen pledged it would stay in the country for a century. Twenty-six years later, he says his firm’s success stems from deep-level localization and a long-term commitment to the market.

Chen says virtually all of Namchow’s Thailand-based senior management have become completely localized, speaking fluent Thai and often moving or starting families there.

“I myself have been there for 25 years, and am not [leaving] anytime soon,” he says.

Chen says making a commitment to a host country is critical to winning the trust of local employees. He adds that Namchow has received awards from the Thai government for their long-term development of the country’s agriculture industry.

Many mistake going to Southeast Asia as the end in and of itself, he says, adding Namchow uses its base in Thailand to distribute its products worldwide, the company’s most successful markets being the US, Australia and Europe.

“You must establish relationships with market players before manufacturing,” Chen says. “Trade partners are the seeds of future growth.”

Chen made these remarks to the Taipei Times and in a speech at the 2018 New Southbound Policy Business Forum earlier this month. Key speakers from industry and government at the event stressed the importance for Taiwanese enterprises to engage in building domestic consumer markets in target countries, which will stimulate demand and deliver mutual economic benefits.

But members of Taiwan’s business community have their doubts — not only about the challenges of target country markets but also the government’s ability to help them overcome obstacles, revealing real misalignment between official policy and the outlook of Taiwanese enterprises.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

There was an audible sigh of recognition when TAITRA chairman James Huang (黃志芳) spoke of the challenges of doing business in India.

“Taiwanese enterprises have cast India as the most impenetrable market on the planet,” he says. “But I tell you, these headaches all stem from not understanding and adapting to it.”

He points to Karma (康揚), a Taiwanese firm that makes equipment for people with disabilities, as evidence of a company that has embraced local market conditions and thrived.

Huang, adapting a catchphrase of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Taiwanese companies need to follow Karma’s example to not only “make in India” but “make for India.”

Hu Guo-kai (胡國愷), Karma’s India general manager, says this means simplifying the product and lowering the price as much as possible so Indians can afford it.

“Most Taiwanese companies think they can sell their cheapest low-end products in India, only to find that even those are overpriced for most local consumers,” he says, adding that when the company first arrived in India they had difficulty selling their products.

Paige Chen (陳佩璟), marketing manager at Karma, says that when the company entered the Indian market 10 years ago, wheelchairs, their main product, weren’t so much a product as something people received from charities.