Highlight: Seeing and hearing double

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Vincent Dupont is a French actor turned choreographer whose works blur the boundaries between movement, sound, theater and graphics. Dupont will bring his 2014 creation, Stereoscopia, to Taichung for two performances this weekend.

As the title suggests, Dupont created two almost identical choreographies, and imagery, for two women — Aline Landreau and Ariane Guitton — who appear side-by-side in two distinct spaces for the show before they start to deviate and merge.

Dupont was inspired to create the show by the works of 16th-century painter Jacopo Chimenti, who would create two drawings of the same subject that were to be viewed by one eye then the other.

Not only does he play around with the usual left-right and horizontal perspectives of theater and dance, he heightens the audience’s sense of sensory isolation and immersion by providing each one with headsets that allow them to hear the dancers’ breathing, while using a palatte of neon white and red — apparently meant to be reminiscent of early 3D glasses.

Stereoscopia is part of the theater’s Taiwan International Festival of Arts. The show comes with two advisories: that it is suitable for children aged nine and up and that latecomers will not be admitted.

More information on the show can be found in English and Chinese on National Taichung Theater’s festival site (www.npac-ntt.org/2018TIFA).

■ Tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm at the National Taichung Theater (台中國家歌劇院) 101, Huilai Rd Sec 2, Taichung City (台中市惠來路二段101號)

■ Tickets are NT$600, available at the theater’s box office, online at www.artsticket.com.tw or at convenience store ticketing kiosks. A limited number of tickets remain for both shows.