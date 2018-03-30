Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Island Font Concept Proposal (島：字型提案概念展) features 6 original Chinese font types created by five Taiwanese designers. The exhibition is organized by JustFont, a design team that runs educational programs and publications about the study and design of Chinese characters. In 2015, the team released the world’s first crowd-sourced Chinese font, jf Jinxuan (jf金萱), with the help of over 9,000 sponsors. The type is inspired by Jinxuan (金萱), a popular Taiwanese tea known for its elegant aroma. The bold version of this font, Jinxuan Full Sugar (金萱全糖), is characterized by wide strokes with pointy ends arranged in an orderly square format. The exhibition also features Shih Bo-han’s (施博瀚) Cream (凝書體), which won the Golden Pin Design Award last year. Cream embodies the qualities swiftness, purity, gentleness and clarity; it is structured with a strong core that holds together a flow of contours ranging in thickness. Chen Kuan-ying’s (陳冠穎) Nichi Nichi Round (日日新) takes inspiration from the style of advertisement letters seen during the Japanese colonial period. Alen Yang’s (楊宗烈) Tears (淚體) is a type font imbued with as much potential for passion as its title suggests; every stroke is shaped like a droplet that is ready to make a splash.

■ King Car Cultural and Art Center (金車文藝中心承德館), 4F, 131, Chengde Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市承德路3段131號4樓), tel: (02) 2595-9650. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until May 6

Curated by the Technical University of Munich and the German Institute for Foreign Cultural Relations, 100 Years German Werkbund is a touring design exhibition that celebrates the legacy of German Werkbund, one of the 20th century’s most influential design alliances. The group was founded in Munich by a group of artists, architects and business firms in 1907 as an effort to integrate the knowledge of traditional craftsmanship, art and mass industrial production. The Werkbund played a leading role in “major design experiments for the new world characterized by technology, international quality and mobility,” according to the exhibition’s preface. To this day, their imprint on modern design culture is still seen in standard methodologies of industrial design and corporate identity design. The show features over 1,000 artifacts by members of the Werbund including posters, models, furniture, designed products, diagrams and photos. Some of the highlights include Peter Behrens’s Electric Tea and Water Kettles, a set of modern kettles made of nickel-plated brass and rattan; Hermann Gretsch’s ‘1382’ Coffee and Tea Service (1931), a set of unadorned, white porcelain ceramics that accentuate basic forms; and the 1914 Werkbund exhibition poster designed by Fritz Hellmut Ehmcke.

■ National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute Taipei Branch (臺北當代工藝設計分館), 41, Nanhai Road, Taipei City (台北市南海路41號), tel: (02) 2388-7066 and (02) 2388-9969. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm

■ Until April 8

The annual Taipei art festival, Very Fun Park (粉樂町), organized by Fubon Art Foundation continues its efforts to integrate art into city life by presenting works in a number of indoor and outdoor spaces around town. Focusing on the theme “city expressions,” the festival includes sculptures and site-specific installations by 10 international and local artists at Taipei New Horizon (台北文創), Fubon A25 Building (富邦A25), Four Four South Village (四四南村) and the 2.3 kilometer-long Xinyi Commerical District pedestrian bridge (信義商圈天橋). Hsu Min-sheng’s (徐暋盛) Take A Stroll (悠悠漫步) uses a variety of bamboo weaving techniques that reflect on the memories of military dependent villages built in the 50’s and 60’s as housing units for the Republic of China soldiers and their families. American artist Magda Sayeg’s Untitled covers a segment of the Xinyi pedestrian bridge with colorful yarn; the gentle weaves stand in stark contrast with the cold, concrete and metal structures of the industrial bridge. Hsu Ting-jui’s (許廷瑞) Origami Chameleon (折紙系列—變色龍) consists of three outdoor sculptures made from large stainless steel sheets folded into the shape of chameleons. Chiu Chao-tsai’s (邱昭財) The Singing Chair (聽椅子唱歌) is a group of chairs that play relaxing melodies upon being sit on.