Freewheeling canines

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Yama was rescued the day he was scheduled to die.

Condemned to death because a car accident left his hind legs paralyzed, the golden retriever was taken to a shelter in Taichung where he eventually regained the ability to walk. He now spends his days lounging in the office of the Taiwan Companion Animal Support Association (台灣同伴動物扶助協會), greeting visitors.

Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times

Not all disabled dogs are so fortunate. The shelter has about 20 canines who have yet to regain full usage of their hind legs, mostly paralyzed in car accidents. While they can behave just like any other dog with the help of customized wheelchairs, the association has only been able to adopt out one disabled dog in the past five years because of the extra time and effort required to care for them.

Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times

Shelter director Nick Yen (顏旭柏) says the organization has to combat the common idea that all disabled animals should be euthanized before they can even consider promoting them for adoption.

“I hope people can visit and see how our disabled dogs are doing,” he says. “Some can still live happy, healthy lives. They’re upbeat, energetic and playful.”

DEVOTION AND FATE

Very few shelters or organizations in Taiwan are equipped to deal with disabled dogs, Yen says, due to the resources and labor that they take up. At Yen’s shelter, which has more than 200 dogs, one staff member is in charge of the disabled animals, squeezing out their urine and feces three times a day, checking for incontinence and bed sores and fitting them with wheelchairs.

Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times

Yen says the shelter’s emphasis on recovery stems in part from cofounder Lin Wen-hsien’s (林文鮮) job as a physiatrist at Tung’s General Hospital (童綜合醫院): like her human patients, dogs too should have a chance at rehabilitation. Since there were few resources for disabled dogs when the shelter began, Yen says it’s been a learning process even with Lin’s expertise.

“Ever since Lin met her first disabled dog, we’ve been looking into how to satisfy their basic needs so they are as happy as healthy dogs, how to take care of them so that euthanasia is no longer an option,” Yen says.

He says that Taiwan’s no-kill shelter policy, implemented in February last year, doesn’t mean that no animals are put down. The severely overcrowded public shelters, 5,608 dogs as of last month with many cities at overcapacity, can still euthanize animals whom they deem too sick or disabled to avoid taking too many resources from dogs that are more adoptable.

Even Lin’s shelter is at maximum capacity for disabled dogs.

“Any more dogs and it will bring down the quality of life for the ones we have,” Yen says.

Yen expects most of the disabled dogs to stay in the shelter for the rest of their lives. While some dogs require less care than others, depending on the severity of their disability, it still takes the right person to adopt them.

“If someone wants to try, we’ll give them all the support we can,” Yen says. “It takes much devotion and a stroke of fate [to connect the person with the dog].”