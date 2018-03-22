Lifting the veil

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Urvashi Butalia wants the world to stop seeing India and Indian women through the lens of stereotype.

“People are so preoccupied with depicting India as the rape capital of the world and Indian women as oppressed victims,” the Indian publisher, feminist activist and writer tells the Taipei Times in a series of e-mail exchanges. “The reality is far more complex.”

Through her writing and publishing house, Zubaan Books, Butalia has done much to show just that by revealing through fictional and non-fictional stories of individual women — the good as well as the bad — to create a more nuanced picture of women in Indian society.

“To me, their stories are proof that every Indian woman, no matter what her class or location or religion, carries in her heart a fierce desire to change, to live, to dream and, given half a chance, she will fight what may seem like insurmountable odds to achieve this,” she says. “This side of the story of Indian women is seldom known or heard.”

For Butalia that means questioning our assumptions about Indian society, the women who live there and, by extension, received ideas about femininity, womanhood and motherhood — issues she will address in a lecture on Sunday hosted by the Lung Yingtai Cultural Foundation at Taipei’s Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance as part of its Taipei Salon series of talks by international figures.

INDIAN FEMINISM

Butalia rose to prominence in the 1980s when she co-founded Kali for Women, the first exclusively feminist publisher in India. Her 1998 book The Other Side of Silence led to international recognition and is the product of over 70 interviews with survivors who had direct experience of the partition of India, a foundational event for modern Indian feminism because of the considerable violence inflicted upon women.

Lecture notes What: Indian Women: A Truth Tale When: Sunday from 2pm to 3:30pm Where: Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance (台灣金融研訓院), 2F, 62 Roosevelt Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路三段62號2樓) Admission: Free, but those wanting to attend must pre-register by going to www.civictaipei.org /registration.php (English and Chinese). For more information, call Yuan Ti at: (02) 3322-4907, Ext. 14 Details: The lecture will be held in English



Her early activism was more prosaic. As president of the student union of a women’s college, Butalia was instrumental in joining the Delhi University Students’ Union, which represented all colleges and universities, at a time when it was dominated by men; today it is dominated by women.

It is an experience that taught Butalia to challenge the status quo, or what society deems as being “natural,” a concept that plays a prominent role in much of her writing and resonates with issues facing people everywhere: a gay Taiwanese woman unable to marry her lover because gay marriage doesn’t conform to traditional family norms; an Indian man ostracized by his community because he identifies with motherhood and wants to become a woman; a mother in Japan criticized for running for elected office, because women should be home raising their children. Though the examples and nations differ, there is a shared universality, calling into question what society deems as natural.

Part of breaking stereotypes, Butalia says, is looking at the experiences of women in other countries. Taiwan, for example, has found success in using legislation to improve the role of women in society, whether in education, political participation or laws related to domestic violence, sexual violence and marriage, she says.

India, though less successful in many areas, enacted legislation in 1992 that mandated 33 percent of elected posts at the village and municipal level are reserved for women; today that number has risen to 50 percent, or 1.2 million women. There remains no quota system for India’s parliament.