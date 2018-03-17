Ian’s Table: Another aspect of the zucchini

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing Reporter

In July last year, I was gushing about the availability of locally-grown zucchini and yellow squash. They remain hard to get, but it’s no challenge at all compared to snagging a punnet of the flowers. Zucchini flowers remain largely something only obtainable from specialist importers catering to high-end restaurants, but that is beginning to change as these delicacies gain increased recognition not just as a decorative flourish, but as something that is seriously good to eat.

While local producers are finally getting a handle on growing zucchini, I was given a beautiful yellow squash just last week that sadly had been allowed to grow to about the size of my forearm, and while it was a delight to see, it was, as expected, fibrous and bland in the eating. Timing is everything with these delicate vegetables, and this disinclination to be cooperative applies in even greater measure to the flowers.

Zucchini flowers not only have to be picked at just the right time, they are also highly perishable. You need to eat them in very short order once you get them to the kitchen. The one bit of good news is that they are extremely easy to prepare. They do provide the option to be stuffed, which is what many restaurants feel obliged to do with them. The more elaborate preparation justifies a higher price, but in most cases in my experience, also succeeds in utterly blanketing the very subtle flavor of the flowers, reducing them to the role of simply a rather expensive wrapper.

The first thing to note about zucchini flowers is that there are male and female flowers, which look different. The majority on the market are male flowers, not due to any innate superiority, but because there are more of them in any harvest. These male flowers are attached to a thin stem, and the flower can be easily pulled open and stuffed with cheese or other fillings. The flower of the female blossom is often a little smaller and more tightly closed, making it less suitable for stuffing, but it is attached to a mini fruit, a small zucchini, and this whole, flower and fruit, is perfect as a two-bite tempura. Wrapped in a thin crisp batter, with its floral flavor and moisture from the fruit, it is by far the most sublime base for this style of Japanese culinary preparation.

Inside, the female flowers have pistils and the male flowers stamens. Some cooks recommend removing these. I don’t know if there is some puritanical element in the removal of the organs of reproduction prior to consumption, but as both pistils and stamens are edible and flavorful, I have never seen any reason why they shouldn’t make up part of the meal.

Basically, I feel that zucchini flowers should be used as they come, with no messing around. And this includes washing. This means that you should be very careful as to where you source your zucchini flowers from, for we are constantly reminded that only very thorough washing is likely to remove pesticide and herbicide residue, and these very delicate blossoms will not stand up even to the slightest rough usage. A light brushing to remove any external dirt can be done, but really that’s about it.

If you are in the happy position of possessing some organic zucchini flowers, it is really a case of “less is more.” Edible flowers provide valuable nutrients despite usually only being present in small quantities, and nothing gives a summer glow to salad than the bright colors of the flowers.