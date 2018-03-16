Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

This weekend, Slovakian artist Stefan Papco will open his solo exhibition Vertical at Bluerider Gallery. The show takes on the theme of mountain climbing as a physical and mental discipline that the artist attempts to mediate through sculptural forms. A mountain climber himself, Papco perceives each climbing experience as a choreographed performance of movements along rocky surfaces. In this exhibition, the artist employs a variety of sculptural materials, including metal casts, concrete, wood, silicon and beeswax to create dynamic combinations of material qualities. Miroslav (2013) is a metal cast of a heavily coated man sitting on the edge of a pedestal with his eyes peering upwards. His coat is nuanced with delicately folds and turns, which creates an illusion of softness in the hard metal cast. Left Edge Tower and Along the Right Edge of the Huge Corner (2014) abstract mountainous landscapes into minimalistic geometric patterns. Such creative processing of terrain is also integral to the art of mountain climbing, which involves analyzing strategic routes along organic formations.

■ Bluerider Art (藍騎士藝術空間), 9F, 25-1, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段25-1號9樓), tel: (02) 2752-2238. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 6pm.

■ Through April 28

Michael Ku Gallery presents a multimedia group show with a melancholic title, Even though the future may be far away, Even though saying good bye needs not be at an airport, If only you could describe a future. The title is taken from the lyrics of a song written by San Mao (三毛) in 1985 when Taiwan was going through a stage of rapid economic growth. Reflecting back on the social sentiments of past times, the exhibition addresses the hopes and aspirations of today’s young generation and their journey towards “carving out an era that is unique ours,” writes the gallery in a press release. The five Taiwanese artists featured in this show work in various disciplines, including painting, video art, installation art, photography and ink and wash painting. Representing the generation born in the ‘80s, together their work offers “insights into the defining characteristics of Taiwanese contemporary art.”

■ Michael Ku Gallery (谷公館), 4F-2, 21, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段21號4樓之2), tel: (02) 2577-5601. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Through May 6

Here and There is the title of this year’s Treasure Hill Light Festival, which features 10 artists and an extensive program of performances, workshops, and an open air market. “After living here for several years, they fought and resisted, exhausted but finally able to stay,” writes co-curator Ho Yu-kuan (侯昱寬) in his curatorial statement, which refers to the history of Treasure Hill as a former cluster of illegal residences. “The footprints we have left behind are not enough to validate our existence, as they emerge here but also elsewhere, simultaneously,” Ho continues. Considering alternative understandings of time and space, such as parallel universes or time-space displacement, the exhibition contemplates upon the past, present, and future of the village and its role in greater society. Wu Chuan-lun’s (吳權倫) project focuses on the culture of potted plants in Taiwan. Having studied the potted landscapes of various local households, Wu creates a series of ceramics are modeled after the blue industrial containers commonly used as plant pots in Taiwan. Hung Yun-ting’s (洪?婷) Shadow manipulates light and darkness in a mezzanine plaza and takes on the concept of shadows as a metaphor of our shared history and collective lives. Bangkok-based Treasure Hill artist-in-residence Liam Morgan presents a spatial installation of rapid strobe lighting in a three-room house unit. The pulsating light creates contradicting effects of both anxiousness and calmness.