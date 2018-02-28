Enter the dragon: How Australia became China’s gateway to Hollywood

By James Robert Douglas / The Guardian

When martial arts blockbuster Wolf Warrior 2 earned an astronomical US$854 million in China last year — making it the second-highest grossing film in a single market ever — two things happened. First, the economic might of the Chinese film audience was thrown in the spotlight again; soon, commentators enthused, it would eclipse North America as the biggest in the world. Second, commentators couldn’t stop noticing the film’s nationalistic elements.

One writer combed the film for evidence of China’s geopolitical strategy; the Australian newspaper even called it “Communist propaganda.” (The fact the film climaxes with a morally impeccable ex-People’s Liberation Army soldier stabbing a callous American mercenary in the brain possibly helped this angle along.) Hollywood movies were once regularly accused of “cultural imperialism,” but the rah-rah flag-waving of a Michael Bay film is now so familiar as to be invisible. Yet when China does the same, everybody takes notice.

The response to the film was symptomatic of China’s growing status as global superpower and the cultural influence its cinema is set to wield.

ADJUSTING TO CHINA’S FILM SCENE

The money-making potential of China’s film economy is difficult to resist, but for western film industries, entanglement with China means adjusting their product in ways that go beyond the proscriptions of the local censors.

The Australian film industry has already begun calibrating films to work in China — and the results, so far, have been mixed.

We sell the Chinese on the fact that these are Hollywood movies. But secretly they’re Australian. China’s effect on Hollywood is already evident in small ways: superstar cameos in big franchises like Transformers and X-Men, for instance, or the four minutes added to the Chinese edit of Iron Man 3.

The biggest move, though, is co-productions: projects for which international producers officially partner with China’s state film authorities.

So far, these productions have yielded mixed results. The Great Wall — a US-China co-production — met with indifference in China last year and bafflement in the US, where the placement of Matt Damon in the middle of a Chinese medieval fantasy copped accusations of “whitewashing.”

As a model of the future of blockbuster cinema it didn’t seem promising . (The Great Wall targeted American and Chinese audiences but pleased neither, went one headline .)

The Australian industry has been taking a punt on China too. Last year, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts inaugurated an annual best Asian film award to reflect Australia’s tightening bonds with Asian film industries and the growing impact of the Chinese diaspora on local box office trends (Wolf Warrior 2 was nominated, but lost to India’s Dangal). And November saw the 10-year anniversary of the Australian-Chinese co-production treaty. Eight films have been sanctioned under the treaty, and four have been released.

The latest to reach local screens is Guardians of the Tomb, a cheerfully schlocky creature-feature in which an international cast — including Kelsey Grammer — are menaced by a nest of funnel-web spiders in the booby-trapped tomb of an ancient Chinese king.

Tomb comes from Arclight, an international film sales and financing company that scored a hit in China in 2012 when its Australian-made shark flick Bait 3D earned a surprise US$28 million (it made US$800,000 in Australia).